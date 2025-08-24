Amit Shah to inaugurate Delhi Assembly’s All India Speakers’ Conference

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Delhi Assembly’s first ever All India Speakers’ Conference on Sunday. The two-day event will bring together speakers from state assemblies all across the country, along with chairmen and deputy chairmen of legislative councils from six states. Union home minister Amit Shah. (@AmitShah X)

As part of the programme, Shah will also release a commemorative stamp honouring Vitthalbhai Patel — the first elected speaker — and will also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing the over 100-year-long history of the Delhi Assembly which served as the seat of Imperial Legislative Council that later became the Central Legislative Assembly, the first Parliament of India.

The conference will conclude with a valedictory address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The event will also see the participation of the Rajya Sabha Chairman and several Union Cabinet Ministers.

“All necessary preparations are on track for the successful conduct of the All India Speakers’ Conference. This historic gathering not only pays tribute to the legacy of Veer Vithalbhai Patel but also reaffirms our collective commitment to strengthening democratic traditions and ensuring greater accountability in governance,” said speaker Vijender Gupta while reviewing the arrangements along with officials. They also inspected the commemorative exhibition which is all set to be inaugurated by the home minister.

“During the exhibition, we will showcase rare archival records, photographs, and documents on Vithalbhai Patel and the evolution of India’s parliamentary institutions will also be inaugurated, accompanied by cultural performances symbolising the spirit of cooperative federalism and unity in diversity,” said Gupta.

The deliberations over the two days are expected to provide a meaningful platform for presiding officers to share experiences, exchange best practices, and explore new approaches for the functioning of legislatures. With a special focus on digital innovations such as the AI-enabled tools, the conference aims to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness in lawmaking.