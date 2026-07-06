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Amit Shah to launch plantation drive, 300 e-buses in Delhi

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off 300 new electric buses on Tuesday and also launch the Delhi government’s 70 lakh tree plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, officials said

Updated on: Jul 07, 2026 08:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will flag off 300 new electric buses on Tuesday and also launch the Delhi government’s 70 lakh tree plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, officials said.

An online registration portal has also been opened to facilitate public participation in the campaign (HT)
An online registration portal has also been opened to facilitate public participation in the campaign (HT)

The plantation campaign aims to boost the city’s green cover and strengthen efforts to tackle air pollution through large-scale public participation.

According to officials, the drive is intended to become a mass movement, encouraging citizens to plant at least one tree and contribute to making the capital greener and healthier. An online registration portal has also been opened to facilitate public participation in the campaign.

Shah will flag off 300 new e-buses that will be added to Delhi’s public transport fleet. Shah, along with Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav will participate in a series of events.

The home minister is also likely to remotely lay the foundation stone of the high-security prison in Narela and inaugurate the automated testing station at Nand Nagri, officials said.

 
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