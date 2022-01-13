Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ammonia level rises in Yamuna, parts of Delhi may face water supply disruption today
delhi news

Ammonia level rises in Yamuna, parts of Delhi may face water supply disruption today

DJB said that operations of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla were affected on Wednesday evening, and added that the disruption may continue till the ammonia levels in the river reduces to treatable limit
In an advisory issued on Wednesday evening, DJB said the ammonia level at Wazirabad barrage has increased due to continuous discharge of pollutants from Haryana. (HT Archive)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Water supply to various parts of Delhi may be affected from Thursday due to increased levels of ammonia in Yamuna water at the three Delhi Jal Board water treatment plants. In an advisory issued on Wednesday evening, DJB said the ammonia level at Wazirabad barrage has increased due to continuous discharge of pollutants from Haryana.

DJB said that operations of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla were affected on Wednesday evening, and added that the disruption may continue till the ammonia levels in the river reduces to treatable limit.

The DJB advisory states that the areas likely to be affected include Civil lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas; Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj; parts of west Delhi including Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar; and south Delhi areas such as Moolchand, South Extension and Greater Kailash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP