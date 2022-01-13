Ammonia level rises in Yamuna, parts of Delhi may face water supply disruption today

Water supply to various parts of Delhi may be affected from Thursday due to increased levels of ammonia in Yamuna water at the three Delhi Jal Board water treatment plants. In an advisory issued on Wednesday evening, DJB said the ammonia level at Wazirabad barrage has increased due to continuous discharge of pollutants from Haryana.

DJB said that operations of treatment plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla were affected on Wednesday evening, and added that the disruption may continue till the ammonia levels in the river reduces to treatable limit.

The DJB advisory states that the areas likely to be affected include Civil lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas; Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj; parts of west Delhi including Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar; and south Delhi areas such as Moolchand, South Extension and Greater Kailash.