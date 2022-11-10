Anti-Sikh riots accused Tytler part of Cong panel for MCD poll; BJP fumes

The Congress on Thursday included ex union minister Jagdish Tytler as part of its poll committee for the civic body election to be held in Delhi next month. Tytler - an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case - has been named as one of the 40-strong Pradesh Election Community for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lashed out at the Congress' move to appoint Tytler.

"The Congress rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi State Election Committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984," the party's national spokesperson RP Singh tweeted.

.@INCIndia rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi State Election Committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984. pic.twitter.com/jZ6OyNLyzL — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) November 10, 2022

Last year Tytler was appointed to the Delhi Congress, leading to protests from the Shiromani Akali Dal, whose leaders alleged the Congress always tried to create a divide between Sikhs and Hindus, and that Tytler's appointment had again uncovered the party's anti-Sikh side.

Other members of the Congress' election committee for the MCD poll include Anil Chaudhary, Ajay Maken, Jai Prakash Agarwal, Manish Chatrath and Devender Yadav.

Apart from the election committee, the Congress has also set up campaign, coordination, manifesto, media, publicity and digital and social media committees.

Voting for the MCD election will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.