Apollo hospital’s emergency vandalised after Covid-19 patient dies for want of bed

The family members of a deceased coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient vandalised the emergency department and injured several staff members at the Indraprastha Apollo hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning, officials said.

“She was given oxygen and first aid in the emergency department. The doctors had requested the family to take her to another hospital as there were no ICU beds available at Apollo and the patient was crashing,” hospital personnel said.

The 60-year-old woman was brought to the hospital emergency last night and was in the need of an intensive care unit (ICU) bed. However, there were no ICU beds available.

The patient died at around 8 am after which the family and some local goons started vandalising the emergency department.

By 9 am, more people had joined in; some carried blades that they used to injure some staff members, others were pushed around in the scuffle and hurt their head.

“No one was seriously injured; many needed first aid,” the personnel said.

The hospital had to suspend emergency services for around two hours after the incident.

“Unfortunately, the patient died at around 8 am after which the patient’s family members resorted to vandalism, destruction of hospital property and assault on our doctors and staff. The situation was brought under control through hospital security staff and the police deployment. While the hospital deeply condoles the death of the patient, it is deeply shocked at the behaviour of the patient’s family against doctors and healthcare workers who are providing untiring services amidst the pandemic,” a statement from the hospital read.

Similar incidents of violence and rage are reported from government hospitals across the national capital that are grappling with a shortage of ICU beds, infrastructure, and consumables to treat the Covid-19 patients. With the cases of Covid-19 shooting up in Delhi/NCR, hospitals have been packed to the brim. On Monday, HT reported that the city was left with no ICU beds.