Apple store opens in Delhi’s Saket as CEO Tim Cook welcomes customers

Apple on Thursday launched its first store in the national Capital and second in the country at the Select CityWalk mall in Delhi’s Saket amid much fanfare.

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the opening of India’s second Apple retail store, at Saket. (PTI photo)

CEO Tim Cook launched the store at 10am amid loud cheers and claps from staff and Apple enthusiasts who had gathered at the store since morning.

While the waiting time for entering the store was almost over an hour, visitors said that they weren’t perturbed as they wanted to meet the Apple CEO even if it made them wait.

Rohan Sehgal, a banker, took half a day off from work to visit the store.

Sehgal said that he reached the mall at 9:30am with the hope of meeting Cook.

“I’m excited to be here today since Delhi is getting the first official store. The store will provide better services with more options. We will be able to purchase products according to our needs and with better guidance from Apple store staff,” said Sehgal.

Another ardent fan of Apple products, Aakanksha Agarwal said she had taken an off from work just to be at the launch.

“I’m an Apple loyalist and own multiple products from the brand. I’m really looking forward to meeting Tim Cook and purchasing some new products, if something interests me,” said Agarwal, a marketing professional.

Visitors in the queue were offered a complimentary drink before entering the mall while performances from artists kept them engaged before the official store opening.

The security at the mall was also beefed up on Thursday evening to manage the crowd.

