Applications open on SWAGAM portal for PM-UDAY scheme regularisation of 1,511 colonies

New Delhi:The application process for regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi under the Centre’s PM-UDAY scheme will begin on Friday through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s SWAGAM portal, officials said.

Applicants will need to log on to the portal and select their colony from the list of eligible areas.

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The move follows the government’s decision to regularise 1,511 of 1,731 unauthorised colonies on an “as-is where-is” basis. This will allow residents who have already received conveyance deeds (CD) or authorisation slips (AS) to proceed with formalising their properties, they added.

Applicants will need to log on to the portal and select their colony from the list of eligible areas. The ward and zone details will be auto-filled. Then, the applicants must indicate whether they have an existing PM-UDAY Case ID, officials added.

Those without a Case ID will be redirected to the PM-UDAY portal to complete the ownership rights process. Those with a valid Case ID will need to enter it on the SWAGAM portal.

If a conveyance deed or authorisation slip has been issued, the application form for regularisation will open. If not, applicants will be redirected to check their status or complete pending steps on the PM-UDAY portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Once submitted, applications will be processed by the government’s revenue department with support from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The issued documents will then be transmitted digitally to the MCD through the portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once submitted, applications will be processed by the government’s revenue department with support from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The issued documents will then be transmitted digitally to the MCD through the portal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said a structured timeline has been put in place—GIS survey within seven days, rectification of application deficiencies within 15 days, and issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said a structured timeline has been put in place—GIS survey within seven days, rectification of application deficiencies within 15 days, and issuance of conveyance deeds within 45 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The revenue department is finalising an SOP for carrying out the back-end work, said the official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The revenue department is finalising an SOP for carrying out the back-end work, said the official. {{/usCountry}}

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