Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Arms smuggler held, 15 pistols seized, say Delhi Police
delhi news

Arms smuggler held, 15 pistols seized, say Delhi Police

The arrested man, identified as Ishab, has been booked under Section 25(8) of the Arms (amendment) Act, 2019, which provides for a 10-year minimum sentence that can be extended till life
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:26 AM IST
This is the second seizure of illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi by the special cell between September 1 and September 3 (Shutterstock)

The special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly procured illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them to criminals in Delhi, the National Capital Region, other parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh.

He was nabbed near Modi Mill in South Delhi on Friday, the police said, adding that they seized 15 semi-automatic pistols and 30 cartridges from him.

The arrested man, identified as Ishab, has been booked under Section 25(8) of the Arms (amendment) Act, 2019, which provides for a 10-year minimum sentence that can be extended till life, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah.

This is the second seizure of illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi by the special cell between September 1 and September 3. In the first operation, 58-year-old Ram Krishan Singh alias Master, a habitual trafficker and supplier of illegal firearms and ammunition from Bihar, was arrested with 200 cartridges with five pistols that he had brought to the city to deliver them to criminals of Delhi-NCR. Singh was previously arrested in 2018 with 407 cartridges that were meant to be supplied to Maoists in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, the police said.

RELATED STORIES

In the latest operation, Ishab was arrested after the special cell team received information that he would be delivering a consignment of arms and ammunition to his contact in Delhi on September 3. Ishab’s interrogation revealed that he had received the supply of the seized pistols and bullets from a supplier in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

“Ishab told us that he purchased one pistol between 10,000 and 12,000 and sold it for 20,000 to his counterparts or criminals in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and western UP. He has been into the illegal trade for the past three years and has supplied over 500 pistols in Delhi-NCR alone,” added Kushwah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi crime news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Police arrest mason for credit card fraud, seize his SUV

Delhi health dept orders appointment of anti-discrimination officers for HIV positive in all offices

90 prosecuted for drink driving as Delhi police resume breathalyser tests

Delhi Police arrest 4 for running fake websites of major brands duping people of over 1 crore
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP