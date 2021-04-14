Home / Cities / Delhi News / Around 400 from Delhi's Kalyanpuri fall ill after eating adulterated kuttu atta
Around 400 from Delhi's Kalyanpuri fall ill after eating adulterated kuttu atta

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 08:11 PM IST
: Several hundred people were admitted to the emergency ward at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital after complaining of illness from consuming adulterated buckwheat flour (kuttu), in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Around 400 people from Kalyanpuri area of Delhi were hospitalised at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital late on Tuesday night with complaints of stomach ache, diarrhea and vomiting.

All the patients, who were admitted to the hospital, are suspected to have consumed adulterated buckwheat (kuttu atta) in dinner.

"I ate 'kuttu atta' for dinner and started feeling dizzy, after that I vomited. I came here as my stomach ache continued," said one of the admitted patients.

"Many others admitted here have the same issue," he added.

The doctor of the hospital said that the process of bringing these patients started after 11 pm.

"Many patients that arrived here had common complaints of stomach ache and vomiting. We have admitted all of them and giving them medical assistance," said a doctor of LBS hospital.

