‘Politicising crime has almost become a habit’: Delhi L-G's response to Kejriwal over law and order

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday hit back at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's letter in wake of rising crimes in the national capital.Responding to the CM's letter, Saxena said,"Reviewing and monitoring the Delhi Police on a regular basis. Politicising crime has almost become a habit these days and this provides no solution at all. You and your Council of Ministers are indeed welcome to meet me for a meaningful discussion that leads to solutions rather than creating political opportunities for you and your party to exploit the Media gallery".

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor VK Saxena.(PTI)

The L-G assured Kejriwal that “required steps are being taken and no stone whatsoever will be left unturned by me as also the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India as far as proper policing of the national capital is concerned”.Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had written a letter to the lieutenant governor over the rising incidents of crime in Delhi. “Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi. It is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives of residents of Delhi should not be seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty”, the letter had read.Kejriwal's letter comes in wake of the gruesome murder incidents which have shaken Delhi. On Sunday, a 19-year-old Delhi University student was allegedly stabbed to death outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus. In another incident, two sisters were allegedly shot dead in front of their family and neighbours near south Delhi’s RK Puram in the early hours of Sunday.

