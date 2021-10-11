Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal launches programme to provide career guidance to Delhi govt school students
delhi news

Arvind Kejriwal launches programme to provide career guidance to Delhi govt school students

The ‘Desh ka Mentor’ programme aims to involve citizens in mentoring anywhere between one to 10 students from Delhi government schools to help them excel in “every sphere of life”
The AAP supremo also took a trip down memory lane to recall that when he was young(ANI)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:17 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) flagship ‘desh ka mentor’ programme aimed at providing career guidance to students by citizens who excel in their fields. “Good mentors can tell children about their options and give further guidance after the child picks one,” Kejriwal said at the launch of the programme.

The AAP supremo also took a trip down memory lane to recall that when he was young “it was thought that if you're good at studies, become a doctor or an engineer.” He also said that “many children have a limited horizon of thinking and exposure” and the mentorship programme will help them “chalk a future path with mentors guiding them beyond the role played by their teachers."

The ‘Desh ka Mentor’ programme aims to involve citizens in mentoring anywhere between one to 10 students from Delhi government schools to help them excel in “every sphere of life”. In August, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was announced as the ambassador for the programme.

 

The Delhi government also launched the ‘Deshbhakti curriculum’ in schools on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28. “Every deshbhakti period shall start with a five-minute ‘Deshbhakti Dhyaan’, where the teacher and students shall practice mindfulness, reflect on their gratitude for the country, freedom fighters, and any five persons that they consider deshbhakts, and pledge their respect for the country,” the department of education had said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Police tighten security, check for terror-preparedness during festivals

Situation in Delhi is 'critical': CM Kejriwal amid power crisis

Delhi Metro commute update: Brief delay in services at Pink Line

Delhi’s air quality to slip into poor category as farm fires pick up
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP