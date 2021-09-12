Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arvind Kejriwal re-elected national convenor in AAP’s national council meet

AAP held its national council’s annual meeting on Saturday and elected a 34-member executive council and its first meeting of the executive council was held on Sunday
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been re-elected national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party. (Photo Courtesy- PTI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday re-elected the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor, the top post in the party. Pankaj Gupta was re-elected party secretary and Rajya Sabha member N D Gupta, treasurer, said a senior party functionary privy to the developments.

The party held its national council’s annual meeting on Saturday, when a 34-member executive council was elected. Sunday, it held the first meeting of the newly-elected executive council. Both meetings were held through a video conference facility.

The decision comes at a time when the party is expanding its wings beyond the national capital and preparing for assembly elections in six states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat – in the next two years. Delhi also goes to the municipal polls next year with the three civic bodies in the city currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier this year, the AAP won 27 seats in the municipal polls in Gujarat’s Surat. It continues to be the ruling party in Delhi, having won 62 out of 70 assembly constituencies in the February 2020 assembly polls. It is also the principal opposition party in Punjab.

In January this year, the party held its previous national council meeting, which was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In that meeting, it passed resolutions extending tenures for the posts of national convenor and secretary from three years to five years, and removed a provision which prohibited re-election of the same person in these posts for more than two consecutive terms.

