Arvind Kejriwal says ‘India's first virtual school starts from today' in Delhi

India can’t become the “number one nation in the world” until every student in the country is provided with premium education, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. He further announced that the “country’s first virtual school starts today in the national capital in a revolutionary move”.

"Today we are starting the first virtual school in Delhi. Last year, we had made an announcement about this. There are many students who can't go to schools in villages. There are still apprehensions about girl education. The motive of this school would be to reach the last student," the Delhi CM said.

The classes for the virtual school - affiliated with the Delhi Board of School Education - will be for students of Class 9 to Class 12, between 13 and 18 years of age. Students from across India would be able to take admission by applying on the website - www.dmvs.ac.in.

In Class 11 and Class 12, students will be prepared for competitive exams, and will also be given skill based training. By logging in to an online platform, students would be able to access live and recorded classes, and assessments.

His announcement - during a virtual briefing - comes as the AAP government continues to face allegations of corruption in the education sector from the BJP. While the party has so far taken pride in all that it has done so far for the sector in Delhi, the BJP has stepped up its attacks, alleging discrepancies in allocation of funds.

On Wednesday, CM Kejriwal counted the achievements the city has seen. “Delhi has taken many revolutionary steps in the field of education. On one hand, the infrastructure in schools was improved, and so was the quality of delivery of education; several new aspects were also introduced in the school curriculum - like entrepreneurship classes.”

“We are also starting a new special school for children seen seeking alms at traffic lights. Among other special initiatives, skill universities are also there,” he further said.

