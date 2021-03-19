Home / Cities / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal to address farmers in Jind on April 4
Arvind Kejriwal to address farmers in Jind on April 4

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament." Sushil Gupta said on Thursday.
Last month, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.. (File photo)

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering of farmers in Haryana’s Jind on April 4 on the three contentious farm laws against which a large number of farmers have gathered at Delhi’s borders for more than three months now, said AAP’s Rajya Sabha member and Haryana co-in charge Sushil Gupta on Thursday.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament. We will continue with our protest and our party chief Arvind Kejriwal will be addressing a gathering at Huda Maidan in Jind on April 4 in this regard. It will be a mahapanchayat and we demand that the central government repeal the three laws,” Gupta said in a press conference.

Last month, Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Thousands of farmers from states such as Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have gathered at Delhi’s borders for nearly three months now, protesting against three contentious farm laws passed in the Parliament in September last year

