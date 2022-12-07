As AQI improves, curbs imposed under Grap Stage III in Delhi-NCR lifted

As the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi improved on Wednesday, the commission for air quality management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR announced its decision to revoke all measures under Stage III of the graded response action plan (Grap), officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The commission on Monday imposed Stage III measures as Delhi’s AQI touched the ‘severe’ category.

The lifting of this ban allows private construction activities to resume with immediate effect across NCR, while the ban on plying of diesel BS-IV and petrol BS-III vehicles on plying in Delhi is also lifted automatically, officials said.

Also Read: Construction works allowed again in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 304 (very poor) on Wednesday – a dip from Tuesday’s AQI of 353 (very poor), as strong surface winds during the day ensured the dispersal of pollutants. Forecasts show Delhi’s AQI is expected to improve further on Thursday, dropping below a reading of 300 and touching the ‘poor’ range. On Sunday, the city’s AQI was 407.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 as “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and over 400 severe.

“Delhi’s AQI has progressively been improving from a level of 407 (severe) on Sunday to a level of 353 (very poor) on Tuesday and to 304 (very poor) on Wednesday, which is about 100 AQI points below the threshold to for invoking Grap Stage III directions (AQI of 401-450). Further, the AQI is seeing a downward trend and the sub-committee of CAQM, accordingly, decides to revoke, with immediate effect, its order dated December 4, 2022, which had invoked all measures of Stage-III of Grap,” CAQM said in its order on Wednesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The activities banned under Stage III of Grap, now been lifted, included private construction activities across Delhi-NCR, resumption of brick kilns and hot mix plants not operating on clean fuels, resumption of all stone crushers and mining activities in NCR.

Also Read: Mumbai chokes again; AQI hits 300

On Monday, Delhi’s transport department, following CAQM’s Stage III directions, also banned the plying of diesel BS-IV and petrol BS-III four-wheelers till December 9, specifying the ban on such vehicles could be lifted before the given date if CAQM lifts Stage III measures.

A transport department official clarified that no separate order was needed in lifting the ban on vehicles. “The order on Monday specified that if CAQM lifts its ban before December 9, then this ban will automatically lapse,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Forecasts by the early warning system (EWS) for Delhi, used by CAQM, shows Delhi’s AQI will be ‘poor’ on Thursday.

“Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve further and will remain in the upper end of the ‘poor’ category on December 8, 2022. The AQI is likely to deteriorate after that, but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 9 to 10,” said EWS in its bulletin on Wednesday.