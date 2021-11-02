As Delhi schools reopen, a first glimpse of classes for some students

Scores of young students in the national capital got their first experience of a school environment on Monday, when they walked into classrooms for the first time in 19 months, albeit with a bit of distancing, face masks, sanitisers and temperature checks.

With the Covid-19 threat abating in the capital, the Delhi government allowed public and private schools to resume all classes from Monday, while adhering to strict pandemic protocols.

Luvkush, a class 5 student, enrolled at Chirag Enclave-Sarvodaya (Co-ed) Vidyalaya (Kautilya), said he was excited to wear the uniform and meet his friends. “It’s good to be back at school. During online classes, I could not meet my friends. But today, we had a lot of fun. Even though everyone was wearing masks, I could instantly recognise my friends. We also saw a film and played antakshari (a musical game),” said Luvkush, as his father Bhikam Singh looked on.

Singh said online classes could not replace the experience of attending a regular school. “Children are very happy to be back in school. It’s a new beginning for them after the closure of schools for nearly two years,” he said.

Schools were shut in March last year when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). While in-person classes for students in grades 9-12 restarted in September, children up to class 8 continued with online lessons.

“Childhood remains incomplete without school. It is good to see that after a year and a half, children have reached their schools and classrooms. Leaving the difficult times behind, now we all have to move forward,” tweeted Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also hold the education portfolio, visited schools and spoke with children and their parents.

“Due to the closure of schools, school education had suffered tremendously. However, it is expected that after reopening, our teachers and parents will work together to fight the learning gap in children,” said Sisodia.

In line with the Covid-19 SOP issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA), schools need to limit occupancy in classrooms to 50% of the seating capacity. Staggered seating with sanitisation protocols has to be adopted as students return with mandatory written consent from parents.

On Monday, most schools conducted activities along with happiness and mindfulness sessions to ease students into the school environment. While attendance in some schools remained low, others saw a good turnout on the first day. Teachers said students were expected to join the school in increased numbers after Diwali.

Chitender Singh Verma, school principal, Chirag Enclave-Sarvodaya (Co-ed) Vidyalaya (Kautilya), said around 45.65% students from kindergarten to class 8 came to school on Monday. The school is calling only 50% of students every day. The day’s lineup of activities included film screening, quizzes, a school tour and mindfulness sessions. “We are keeping it light and interactive in the beginning along with a few lessons. There were a number of interactive activities that will help students acclimatise to life in school again,” said Verma. He said the school will focus on bridging learning gaps through “Mission Buniyaad” in the first three months.

The majority of private schools are expected to resume classes from next week, after Diwali. Sudha Acharya, chairperson, National Progressive Schools’ Conference, said over 120 of their member schools will reopen after Diwali. “While a few schools have reopened on Monday, most will start from next week. School need to be readied as they had remained shut for nearly two years,” she said.