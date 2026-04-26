As Delhi sees first heatwave day, hospitals reopen specialised clinics, gear up for emergencies

As temperatures continue to rise in the Capital, with Delhi recording this summer’s first heatwave day on Saturday, hospitals across the city have started preparing to deal with a rise in cases of heat-related ailments, officials aware of the matter said.

Noida, India-April 24, 2026:Commuters cover their heads with scarves and umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching heat in Sector 18. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8°C, marking a departure of 5.1°C from the normal temperature, according to IMD.

summer gfx 1

Doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, located near the Rashtrapati Bhavan, said they have resumed operations of a dedicated heatwave clinic within the emergency room.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The hospital launched the specialised unit on May 8, 2024, making it among the first dedicated heatwave clinics in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hospital launched the specialised unit on May 8, 2024, making it among the first dedicated heatwave clinics in Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The “heatstroke room” is equipped with ceramic immersion tubs, a 250 kg ice-making refrigerator, rectal thermometers, ice boxes, ventilator-supported beds, and an inflatable cooling tub for emergency cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The “heatstroke room” is equipped with ceramic immersion tubs, a 250 kg ice-making refrigerator, rectal thermometers, ice boxes, ventilator-supported beds, and an inflatable cooling tub for emergency cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When a patient suffers a heatstroke, the body loses its natural capacity to cool down the temperature, which can very soon turn life-threatening due to organ failure. This is why the immediate response is to provide cooling therapy to the patient,” said Dr Ajay Chauhan, in charge of the unit. He said that cooling therapy can begin right from the time a patient is showing symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as a rise in body temperature and feeling dizzy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When a patient suffers a heatstroke, the body loses its natural capacity to cool down the temperature, which can very soon turn life-threatening due to organ failure. This is why the immediate response is to provide cooling therapy to the patient,” said Dr Ajay Chauhan, in charge of the unit. He said that cooling therapy can begin right from the time a patient is showing symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as a rise in body temperature and feeling dizzy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Trump evacuated after ‘loud bangs’ heard at White House correspondents dinner

Doctors said that patients in critical condition need ice baths and intravenous fluids. “The clinic saw around 70 patients between May and June 2024, many in critical condition requiring ice baths and intravenous fluids. In 2025, no serious heatstroke cases were reported,” said RML Hospital director Dr L Shyam. Officials said that the clinic functions as part of the emergency department. “Heatstroke is not just another summer ailment, it is a time-sensitive medical emergency. Delayed care can quickly lead to multi-organ complications, so early intervention is critical to prevent deaths,” Dr Chauhan said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Preparations were also being stepped up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital. These include ensuring availability of cold IV fluids, ice packs, and earmarked beds in emergency and paediatric units for heat-related cases, officials said.

“Cold water and ice pack arrangements have been made in the emergency room on the ground floor. Provision of adequate cold IV fluids in the ER refrigerator has been ensured. A total of 10 beds in emergency medicine, one in paediatric emergency, and four beds in the paediatric ward have been earmarked for patients with heat-related illness,” an official at the DDU Hospital said.

While no confirmed heatstroke cases have been reported so far this season, hospitals said they are beginning to record a rise in cases of heat exhaustion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ridhima Gupta ...Read More Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON