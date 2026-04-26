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As Delhi sees first heatwave day, hospitals reopen specialised clinics, gear up for emergencies

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8°C, marking a departure of 5.1°C from the normal temperature, according to IMD.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:48 am IST
By Ridhima Gupta
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As temperatures continue to rise in the Capital, with Delhi recording this summer’s first heatwave day on Saturday, hospitals across the city have started preparing to deal with a rise in cases of heat-related ailments, officials aware of the matter said.

Noida, India-April 24, 2026:Commuters cover their heads with scarves and umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching heat in Sector 18. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 42.8°C, marking a departure of 5.1°C from the normal temperature, according to IMD.

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Doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, located near the Rashtrapati Bhavan, said they have resumed operations of a dedicated heatwave clinic within the emergency room.

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Doctors said that patients in critical condition need ice baths and intravenous fluids. “The clinic saw around 70 patients between May and June 2024, many in critical condition requiring ice baths and intravenous fluids. In 2025, no serious heatstroke cases were reported,” said RML Hospital director Dr L Shyam. Officials said that the clinic functions as part of the emergency department. “Heatstroke is not just another summer ailment, it is a time-sensitive medical emergency. Delayed care can quickly lead to multi-organ complications, so early intervention is critical to prevent deaths,” Dr Chauhan said.

Preparations were also being stepped up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital. These include ensuring availability of cold IV fluids, ice packs, and earmarked beds in emergency and paediatric units for heat-related cases, officials said.

“Cold water and ice pack arrangements have been made in the emergency room on the ground floor. Provision of adequate cold IV fluids in the ER refrigerator has been ensured. A total of 10 beds in emergency medicine, one in paediatric emergency, and four beds in the paediatric ward have been earmarked for patients with heat-related illness,” an official at the DDU Hospital said.

While no confirmed heatstroke cases have been reported so far this season, hospitals said they are beginning to record a rise in cases of heat exhaustion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta

Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.

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