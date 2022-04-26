As Delhi swelters, local factors explain why some parts are hotter than others

The extreme heat seen in the Capital has been unusual in more ways than one, with Safdarjung, the base weather station for Delhi, already touching a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius this year on April 11 and 19.

This is the highest maximum for April in the past five years since it touched 43.2°C on April 21, 2017. However, Safdarjung is rarely Delhi’s hottest location. If average maximum temperatures from all 11 weather stations in the fortnight of April 11-25 are analysed, Safdarjung was one of Delhi’s cooler spots, ahead of only Mayur Vihar.

While Safdarjung recorded an average maximum temperature of 40°C in these 14 days, the Yamuna Sports Complex weather station in east Delhi was the hottest, averaging a maximum temperature of 41.9°C, nearly two degrees higher. It has also been the only station to register a maximum temperature of 45°C this year on April 19.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Mayur Vihar weather station has emerged as Delhi’s coolest location, with average a maximum of just 38.7°C, as much as 3.2 degrees cooler than Yamuna Sports Complex.

This difference in local temperatures can be pinned to a phenomenon called the urban heat island effect, Met officials said, although there are other factors at play as well. Urban heat islands occur when cities replace natural land cover with dense concretisation that absorbs and retains heat.

This is best demonstrated at the Yamuna Sports Complex, which is surrounded by congested residential neighbourhoods largely devoid of green cover.

At the same time, the weather station at the Delhi Ridge near Delhi University’s north campus has been the third hottest location during the fortnight at an average maximum temperature of 41.3°C. This shows the other factors that determine local temperature.

The location of the station plays a key role in capturing surrounding temperature in the surroundings, said RK Jenamani, scientist at the India Meteorological Department. The Ridge station is surrounded by hard rocks that can heat up fairly quickly, he said.

“The Aravalli terrain is seen at both the Ridge station and Ayanagar, but Ayanagar has been found to be much cooler despite these locations largely surrounded by green areas. However, the Ridge station has a lot of hard rock near it and this is likely to be heating up the area around its vicinity,” Jenamani said. “If the green cover is dense, it can provide shade and a cooling effect; otherwise even parts of the Ridge that are in the open can heat up fairly quickly.”

The Safdarjung station is located in one of the greenest patches of Delhi that also has grass around it that is watered frequently, which explains the relatively lover temperatures recorded. “Safdarjung is located in one of the cities greenest areas and has no structures in the vicinity, thereby allowing air to flow freely,” experts said.

However, this is not the case at Najafgarh, which recorded an average maximum temperature of 41.4°C during this period, making it Delhi’s second hottest spot. Although Najafgarh exhibits similar characteristics as Safdarjung in terms of location — surrounded by fields and open spaces that allows winds to flow freely — warmer westerly winds from Rajasthan are likely to be the reason for such a high reading at this particular station, Met officials said.

“Haryana and the western parts of Delhi have been impacted the most by dry westerly winds blowing in from Rajasthan,” Jenamani said. “Since Najafgarh is the western most station, the rise in temperature there has largely been down to these winds.”

Meanwhile, the Mayur Vihar station records exceedingly low numbers in comparison to the rest of Delhi. The Salwan Public School, where it is located, has plenty of green cover and adjoins the Smriti Van, a dense green open space, which officials say likely provides a cooling effect.

On Tuesday, Delhi’s hottest location was Najafgarh, with a maximum of 42.6°C, followed by Ridge and Yamuna Sports Complex at 42.5°C each. Safdarjung was relatively cooler, recording a maximum of 40.8°C and Mayur Vihar the coolest at 39.5°C.

Of the 11 weather stations in Delhi, the Met department manually collects data at five of them everyday. These are Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Safdarjung and Ayanagar. In the rest, the temperature collection is automatic. “Periodic checks are made at these automatic stations in case they need to be recalibrated,” a Met official said.

Recent studies in Delhi contended that changing land-use patterns that lead to increasing concretisation could be playing a part in making the city hotter.

Delhi saw an average increase in maximum temperatures by 1.02 degrees between 1972 and 2014, according to a 2020 study by IIT Delhi’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences. The study analysed the change in land use and land cover patterns. The study assessed surface heat island intensity – measured at the ground level – and the impact of heating on the canopy layer heat island intensity – measured in the air, or canopy level.

It found that with increasing urbanisation, around 500 sq km of Delhi is now experiencing 4-6 degrees higher temperatures at the canopy level at night, which was not seen in the 1970s. A smaller area of 23 sq km even recorded increases of as much as five degrees, the study found.

Surface temperatures rise over time, with the heat index highest at 1.30am, largely owing to gradual heating of the surface, said Manju Mohan the study’s lead author.

“When readings at 10.30am, 2.30pm and 1.30am were compared, 1.30am was found to have the highest heat index,” she said.

“By night, the surface is giving up considerable heat after facing direct sunlight for the majority of the day. By the morning, surfaces are cooler again.” Surrounding greenery regulates this heating up during the day, she said.

The data from Delhi’s weather stations is evidence of the urban heat island effect, said Vaibhav Chaturvedi, fellow at Council on Energy, Environment and Water, a Delhi-based think tank.

“Heat from vehicles, ACs, and cemented pavements are among the aspects that contribute to heating in an urban area or a part of an urban area, while adjoining areas enjoy a cooler climate, especially in the presence of a higher tree cover,” Chaturvedi said. “It is not a surprise that areas around the Anand Vihar bus station record a 2-4 degrees higher temperature compared to Safdarjung.”

Increasing green cover is not enough to halt this because equal focus is required to limit carbon emissions and protect existing water bodies, said Kamal Narayan Omer, founder and chief executive of Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council, an advocacy group.

“All of these can help regulate the rising temperatures.”