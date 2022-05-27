As DU stands firm, no end to impasse on Stephen’s entries
New Delhi: Amid an ongoing tussle between Delhi University (DU) and St Stephen’s College over conducting interviews for admissions, DU officials on Friday said that the varsity is firm on its decision that admissions for unreserved seats should be solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.
DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the varsity will write to the college on Monday and maintained that the university will not accept admissions conducted in violation of its admission policy. “We will write to the college on Monday and inform them that it needs to follow the admission process of the university. Our stand is the same as before. Admission to unreserved seats needs to be done through CUET scores alone. There will be no interview component for general seats. Admission in violation of DU’s policy will not be accepted,” said Gupta.
DU and St Stephen’s College has been at loggerheads over the 2022-23 admission policy. While DU’s new policy seeks doing away with interviews and considering only the CUET score for admissions to 50% unreserved seats, St Stephen’s insists on giving 15% weightage to interviews for all admissions.
Earlier on Thursday, St Stephen’s College principal John Varghese wrote to DU, refusing to do away with the interview process for all candidates, maintaining that it will continue to “retain its stellar, tried, and trusted interview process” for admissions.
Varghese also pointed out that the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in 1992 had stated “St Stephen’s, as a Christian minority institution, has its own admission procedures approved by the highest court in the land and guaranteed by the Constitution of India.”
On Tuesday, DU had informed St Stephen’s that it will annul all admissions made by the college in violation of the CUET guidelines, in response to a prospectus released by the institute. In the prospectus, the college stated that it will adopt give 85% weightage to CUET scores and 15% to personal interviews.
As per the prevailing policy, 50% of seats in minority colleges are reserved for students belonging to the community which runs the institution. St Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. St Stephen’s is the only college in DU that conducts interviews for admitting students. The college has maintained that it reserves the right to admit students as per its own admission policy given that it is a minority institution. The college first issued a circular in April stating that it will provide admissions based on the 85:15 formula for all seat categories, which led to the ongoing tussle with the university.
One dead, two injured in Mundka building collapse
A 24-year-old labourer died and two others sustained severe injuries when an under-construction building collapsed in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday evening. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the deceased man by Manas, who was working at the site's first name as Manas, a resident of Prem Nagar, and the injured as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar(age unknown), residents of Bhagat Sigh Park area.
Shahrukh Pathan gets rousing welcome on his brief parole home
Shahrukh Pathan, the man who was caught on camera pointing a pistol at a Delhi Police constable during the 2020 riots -- the photograph has since been widely shared on social media -- received a grand welcome wPathann he returned home on a brief parole to meet his parents at their residence in north-east Delhi's New Usmanpur area on May 23.
IIIT-A attains 100% placement of students for 2021-22 session
The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad has achieved 100% placement of students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the session 2021-22. Several major recruiters also gave pre-placement offers to students, informed institute officials. IIIT-A on Friday, training and placement officer, Vineet Tiwari said that the placement process started in August 2021 for 328 students of the BTech stream, all of whom successfully secured jobs in prestigious firms.
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala sentenced to four years in jail in DA case
A Delhi court on Friday sentenced former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, 87, to jail for four years for amassing assets greater than his income, besides ordering confiscation of four of his properties. The Central Bureau of Investigation lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed in March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth ₹6.09 crore, disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.
AAP may field Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar for bypoll
New Delhi: With less than a month left for the Rajinder Nagar by-election, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to field its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak from the seat which was vacated by Raghav Chadha, who resigned following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after the party's landslide win in the state. The votes will be counted on June 26. The Congress had fielded student leader Rocky Tuseed from the seat.
