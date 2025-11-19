Search
Wed, Nov 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

As mercury dips, Delhi zoo readies winter plan for animals

ByJasjeev Gandhiok, New Delhi
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 05:14 am IST

Under the plan, officials said young primates will be provided blankets, while thatches of bamboo jafri will be used to keep their enclosures warm

From introducing heaters and dehumidifiers to winter diets consisting of nuts and jaggery, the Delhi zoo has readied a winter plan for its animal inmates as temperatures continue to dip in the national capital.

Herbivores and birds are receiving paddy straw bedding, while carnivores and primates are being provided wooden planks and mats to keep them off the icy cold ground. (Representational image)
Herbivores and birds are receiving paddy straw bedding, while carnivores and primates are being provided wooden planks and mats to keep them off the icy cold ground. (Representational image)

Under the plan, officials said young primates will be provided blankets, while thatches of bamboo jafri will be used to keep their enclosures warm.

Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped below 10°C for the first time this season on November 15. It was 8.7°C on November 17, which was the lowest November temperature in three years. It was 9.6°C on Tuesday, three degrees below normal. By end-December and early January, a minimum of below 5°C is not uncommon in Delhi, said weather experts.

The zoo also said it will carry out a species wise segregation, with adequate heating arrangements in places to cater to different species. The plan, including a change to winter diet, kicked in from November 1 onwards.

“A detailed species as well as age-specific plan has been prepared this year and the team has already started implementing it from November 1, based on the intensity of the chill,” zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said.

As part of the winter plan, dominant males in species such as the Manipuri deer which give borth typically during winter, are being segregated to reduce the pressure on mothers and newborns.

“Herbivores and birds are receiving paddy straw bedding, while carnivores and primates are being provided wooden planks and mats to keep them off the icy cold ground. Blankets have been issued for infant primates, one of the earliest interventions activated this month,” said Kumar, adding that in a number of enclosures, heaters and dehumidifiers have been placed too.

For the reptile house, special thermoregulation and humidity control systems have been put in place to maintain stable temperatures. Zoo officials said the winter specific diet mostly comprise nuts, jaggery and sugarcane, besides seasonal vegetables, nutrient supplements and immune boosters.

“To shield sensitive species from the cold draughts, the zoo has installed bamboo jafri thatches in bird enclosures and other vulnerable sections,” a zoo official said, adding that as mercury dips further, more layers of protection will be added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / As mercury dips, Delhi zoo readies winter plan for animals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Delhi zoo has implemented a winter plan for its animals as temperatures drop, introducing heaters, dehumidifiers, and a winter diet of nuts and jaggery. Young primates receive blankets, and bamboo thatches warm enclosures. The plan, effective from November 1, includes species-specific care and temperature management amid expected colder conditions in the coming months.