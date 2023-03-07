Ashram flyover open but Kale Khan ramp to be completed in 30-45 days

Even as the Ashram flyover extension was opened for traffic on Monday evening, officials of Delhi’s public works department (PWD) said that a key ramp linking the stretch with Sarai Kale Khan will take between 30 and 45 days to be completed, roughly the same time it will take to shift high-tension power lines that have kept authorities from allowing trucks and buses onto the road, in what are the two final pieces of work left on the Ashram intersection. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates the Ashram flyover extension on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

During a spot check on Monday, HT also found that the stretch needed finishing touches, with street lights missing in some spots and central verges incomplete in others.

Delhi’s busiest crossing, Ashram Chowk has been subject to overlapping work on two infrastructure projects for years, with traffic slowed to a crawl across south, southeast and central Delhi.

The inauguration of the extension, as it stands, will primarily ease traffic for commuters heading from Ashram towards Noida, and only aid vehicles moving from Sarai Kale Khan once the ramp is thrown open.

On Monday, access to the under-construction ramp was blocked off by a truck, along with heaps of construction material, street light poles and boulders.

A Delhi traffic police officer at the site said that people coming from Sarai Kale Khan should continue to use the surface-level route along Maharani Bagh to reach Ashram.

“While these are temporary arrangements, they will also help in segregating various streams of commuters between Barapullah, the new flyover and surface-level traffic,” said the officer, asking not to be named

A senior official associated with the Ashram project said that initially, the power department was expected to relocate these power lines. However, PWD has now decided to take over the work and finish it faster.

“The existing lines need to be shifted to a higher level. We will build two new towers on either side of the carriageway and raise the height of the hanging power transmission lines. The work is expected to take 30-45 days. Heavy vehicles are not being allowed to ply on the stretch as the low-hanging wires could lead to an accident,” said the official, who also asked not to be named.

Driving through the newly inaugurated facility on Monday, HT also found that the PWD still needs to give finishing touches to the project.

For example, street lights between Kilokri and the old Ashram flyover are yet to be erected, a central verge needs to be developed in this section, while the structure continues to have loosely-hanging wires at multiple points.

“There are minor works related to painting of outer structure, street-art beautification component, footpaths and repair works which will be completed without disrupting the traffic. We will undertake these remaining works in lean traffic hours,” a second PWD official associated with the project said.

Commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan, in particular, vented their ire at the incomplete project.

Mithilesh Kumar, a truck driver carrying goods from Sarai Kale Khan heading towards Dhaula Kuan said his wait has now been increased.

“The inauguration of the flyover has not helped us as we will continue to spend an hour stuck at this point. Let’s see if PWD is able to live up to the promise of completing the work in one month,” he said.

Rajender Singh Bhatia from Maharani Bagh said local residents were hoping to be rid of the perpetual traffic jams right outside their houses.

“We face heavy traffic movement right on our doorstep 24x7,” he said.

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning in the School of Planning and Architecture, said that till PWD completes the remaining work, the flyover must have some speed regulations in place.

“Cautionary signages must be installed as the first priority... Safety audits and trials should be carried out before full-scale opening, otherwise they may be held responsible for any accidents,” he said.