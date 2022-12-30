Ashram spot check: Flyover far from prepared for closure

Roads remained cratered, footpaths non-existent, and diversion signs missing around the Ashram flyover on Friday, reflecting a worrying lack of preparation before authorities shut the overpass from Sunday, a decision that experts said must be reconsidered given the state of affairs.

The broken roads and the missing pavements mean the bottleneck that will be created when the flyover is closed will be far worse as vehicles and pedestrians jostle for the same narrow and crumbling stretches, especially during peak hours.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which is building an extension of the Ashram flyover as part of a long-awaited project to decongest one of the city’s most jammed roads, has said it will shut the existing overpass on January 1, which will force traffic to take the sideways that are capable of handling only a fraction of the vehicular volume typical for the area.

Signs that significant disruption was in store was visible during a “dry run” on Friday, when traffic police shut the flyover for two hours. “Since a lot of traffic congestion was noticed during the dry run, the PWD officials have been categorically asked to install adequate number of signage before closing the stretch. They have also been asked to put them prominently, ahead of all diversions, to alert the vehicle drivers about any possible traffic chaos,” said SS Yadav, the special commissioner of police (traffic).

The Delhi Traffic Police had asked PWD to relay the tarmac between Ashram and Sarai Kale Khan and fix the footpath, along with putting up adequate signages, so that the diversions can be smoother.

When HT visited the spot on Friday, none of this had been done. The road was dotted with potholes, forcing drivers to slow to a crawl, and footpaths were either missing or encroached upon by roadside shops and illegally parked cars, forcing pedestrians to walk on the main road.

At one spot, a large broken tree branch swung onto the main road, while at another, construction and demolition debris blocked the way.

Three senior PWD officials did not respond to requests for a comment. A fourth official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the agency has installed multiple signages and posters, and the remaining work, such as diversion marking, is likely to be done in the next day.

But experts reiterated that the preparations flagged to the agency and yet more steps need to be taken before the flyover can be closed, and urged PWD and the traffic police to delay the plan until adequate measures are taken.

Dr S Velmurugan, chief scientist, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said the relaying of the sideways – the roads underneath the flyover -- is important to ensure traffic flows smoothly. “The reason behind traffic congestion is slow discharge of traffic from a road. The obstructions will put brakes on the vehicles and will slow down the discharge of the vehicles leading to more traffic congestion,” said Velmurugam.

The expert added that the “entire carriageways leading to the Ashram intersection on both directions of travel” must be repaired. He said two more steps are particularly crucial: “First, the median at the intersection of Ring Road with Dr CV Raman marg and Kilokri Road must be opened. Second, the central avenue should be opened to allow left-in, left-out traffic emerging from South East Delhi,” he said.

But most of these steps seemed unlikely. A local police official, deployed near Taimur Nagar T-Point, told HT: “We are yet to know about the beginning of work on the plans to divert the traffic from CV Raman Marg.”

Commuters HT spoke to on Friday too said the closure will trigger mayhem. “The government should not close the flyover without fixing steps required to mitigate the traffic mess the closure is likely to cause,” said Yaswant Bharadwaj, who lives in Kilokri nearby.

“We are forced to walk on the road because the footpath is blocked. It may delay traffic movement, but also exposes us to life threats,” said Mohammad Usman, a 65-year-old man who lives in Jeevan Nagar, located across the road from where the Ashram flyover extension work is being done.

Several people who were headed to the Ashram metro station were particularly concerned.

Detailing the traffic advisory issued on Friday, the special CP said that from January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover road will be closed. “However, the sideways of both the main carriageways will remain functional. General public are instructed to park their vehicles only at designated places, and plan their journey to reach hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations or airport well in advance,” he said.

He added that movement of traffic may be restricted or diverted from roads and stretches connecting Ashram flyover, including outer ring road, the DND Flyway, and the Mathura Road.

A retired Delhi police officer, who also served as special CP (traffic), said PWD’s claims that it will complete the project within stipulated the 45 days it has said it will need is “unbelievable”.

“Their previous track record is not very encouraging. In my experience, it will be a miracle if they complete the project in 90 days. I know from the day the PWD commences the construction work, only Delhi police will have to face the music,” this person said.

“I am surprised with their decision to shut one of the most important stretches from January 1 – the day when traffic is almost double than other day,” he added.