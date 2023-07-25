Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ASI to launch repair, restoration of Jantar Mantar

BySadia Akhtar
Jul 25, 2023 11:57 PM IST

ASI in April had informed the Delhi high court that it had appointed an expert committee to conserve, preserve, restore the observatory

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon initiate conservation work at the Jantar Mantar, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The development comes after an expert panel appointment by ASI for the conservation of the observatory inspected the site on Tuesday.

Praveen Singh, superintending archaeologist at ASI Delhi Circle, said that the ASI will undertake a detailed documentation at the site in the first phase of conservation.

ASI in April had informed the Delhi high court that it had appointed an expert committee to conserve, preserve, restore, and ensure the proper functioning of the Jantar Mantar observatory. The first meeting of the panel, that includes two external experts in addition to ASI experts, took place earlier this month and laid emphasis on the need for conservation, directing that comprehensive documentation of all structures is undertaken before the initiation of conservation.

“The expert committee inspected the observatory and has called for detailed documentation entailing measurements and assessments. It has sought that through photo documentation, various concerns are collated so that necessary intervention can be made,” said Singh.

ASI last initiated conservation work at the observatory in 2014. “During this period, the plaster has deteriorated in some parts and other areas also need to be spruced up. We will initiate the documentation exercise soon and take the next course of action after completion of the documentation exercise,” said Singh.

Jantar Mantar comprises several instruments such as the samrat yantra (hour sundial), jaya prakasa yantra (used to observe the position of the sun, ascendants and other heavenly bodies), and the Rama yantra (used to observe the position of a celestial object by aligning an object in the sky with the top of the central pillar), among others.

