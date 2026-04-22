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Asola Bhatti plan to focus on eco-tourism, Aravalli conservation, human-animal interface

Asola Bhatti plan to focus on eco-tourism, Aravalli conservation, human-animal interface

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:53 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary is set to see a renewed conservation push with a 10-year management plan that envisages promoting eco-tourism, conserving the Aravalli ecosystem and strengthening mechanisms to manage human–wildlife interactions.

Asola Bhatti plan to focus on eco-tourism, Aravalli conservation, human-animal interface

The management plan for 2024-25 to 2034-35 has been prepared with the help of the Wildlife Institute of India and was approved by the Delhi Forest Department in December last year, an official told PTI, adding that it builds on earlier plans while introducing a more structured and inclusive approach.

According to officials, the strategy places strong emphasis on improving eco-tourism in the sanctuary through better management, regular monitoring and participatory governance.

The sanctuary's location within the National Capital Territory and its proximity to educational and research institutions are expected to support its development as a key eco-tourism destination.

Planned activities include thematic nature walks on birds, butterflies, pollinators and medicinal plants of the Aravalli range, seasonal birdwatching camps, annual events such as Butterfly Day and Bird Week, as well as photography workshops, citizen science initiatives and school nature camps.

It will also include detailed scientific assessments of mammals, birds, butterflies as well as land, soil and water systems to guide conservation strategies, they said.

Existing gaps, such as a lack of inter-agency coordination, absence of structured training programmes and limited awareness initiatives, will be addressed through institutional mechanisms, including a dedicated management committee, an inter-departmental coordination cell and regular monitoring systems.

They will be supported by capacity-building programmes, upgraded infrastructure, modern equipment and recognition systems for staff.

An Interpretation-cum-Education Zone is also proposed within the sanctuary to engage citizens, students, corporates and local communities, promoting awareness and sustainable visitation while keeping core and conservation zones undisturbed.

Officials said the strategy has been shaped through stakeholder consultations and a workshop held in July 2025, followed by a participatory planning exercise using a logical framework approach to ensure the plan remains practical, science-based and community-oriented.

The plan will also have detailed scientific assessments of mammals, birds, butterflies, land, soil and water to guide future conservation measures, the official said, citing the document.

The national capital's only wildlife sanctuary is located along the southern Ridge in a 32.71 sq km area and is home to a wide variety of birds, animals and plants.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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