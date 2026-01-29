Assembly Secretariat seeks Atishi’s reply on suspending opposition after video row

New Delhi House proceedings during the winter session of the assembly in January 2026. (HT PHOTO)

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday, in a formal communique to leader of Opposition Atishi, sought her written response over her media statements in connection with the suspension of opposition members from the winter session proceedings, according to a copy of the letter accessed by HT.

In the communique, Atishi was informed that the secretariat has taken cognisance of alleged “incorrect and mala fide statements” made by her regarding the grounds for suspending opposition members. The matter, the letter states, was referred by Speaker Vijender Gupta to the Assembly’s Committee of Privileges on January 6.

“The Secretariat has forwarded a pen drive containing relevant media material linked to Atishi’s statements for reference. She has been asked to submit her written comments by February 6 to enable the Committee of Privileges to consider the issue in accordance with established legislative procedure,” an official said.

The communique comes against the backdrop of an ongoing political row between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, wherein a video clip circulated on social media shows Atishi speaking to the press about the suspension of several opposition MLAs from the Assembly. Members of the ruling party alleged that the video misrepresented proceedings inside the House and amounted to misleading statements regarding the Speaker’s decisions. Subsequently, the Speaker referred the issue to the privileges committee, setting in motion the current proceedings.

The letter was issued by the deputy secretary (legislation) of the secretariat, on the directions of the chairperson of the privileges committee. Copies of the communication have also been forwarded to the chairperson of the Committee of Privileges and the Speaker’s office.

The privileges committee is empowered to examine cases where statements or actions are alleged to breach the privileges of the House or its members. After receiving the response, the committee may decide on further steps, which could include summoning individuals, seeking additional records, placing its findings before the assembly for action or recommending suspension.

The matter remains under consideration and no final decision has yet been taken, officials said.