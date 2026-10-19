At 17.1°C, Delhi records coldest night of October; 1.3°C below normal

Delhi recorded its coldest night so far this month on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 17.1 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Ridge station recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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The minimum temperature on Sunday was 1.5 degrees Celsius lower than Saturday.

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Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded a low of 16.8 degrees Celsius each, also two notches below normal, the IMD said on Monday.

The Ridge station recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal.

Also Read | Delhi records highest October rainfall in 4 years, mercury dips below normal

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

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{{^usCountry}} No rainfall was recorded at any of Delhi's five weather stations during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No rainfall was recorded at any of Delhi's five weather stations during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 118, in the 'satisfactory' category, at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.