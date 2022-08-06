At 2,311, Delhi sees fall in daily Covid cases, positivity rate climbs to 13.84%

Delhi on Saturday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 tally after 2,311 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. One patient died and 1,837 recovered from Covid during the same period, according to the health department's bulletin.

With the latest figures, the national capital's caseload has climbed to 19,67,104 including 26,328 deaths, 19,33,427 recoveries and 7,349 active cases.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the daily Covid tally was above the 2,000-mark.

On Friday, Delhi registered 2,419 cases- the highest single-day rise since February 3- when 2,668 people tested positive for Covid. On the other hand, 2,202 cases were seen in the national capital on Thursday.

The health department's bulletin on Saturday showed that 16,702 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 11,773 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 4,929 rapid antigen tests.

Nearly 4,600 patients are under home isolation and the number of containment zones in Delhi has climbed to 217.

Authorities have inoculated 13,551 beneficiaries against Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure to 3,59,24,705. Till now, 22,67,470 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with the precautionary dose.

Earlier in the day, the Union government asked Delhi to ensure adequate testing, promoting Covid-appropriate behaviour and increasing the pace of vaccination to contain the surge.

The same directions were issued to Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, who are also reporting an upward trend in their Covid figures.