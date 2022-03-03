At 31mn doses, Delhi has highest vax coverage among major cities, SC told

The Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court that more than 31 million Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the Capital to the 15 years and above population, which is the maximum coverage among larger cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Responding to a petition seeking Covid vaccination for the homeless and beggars across the country, the affidavit filed by the Delhi government said more than 45,000 doses have been administered to persons who did not possess any identity papers and they included the homeless and beggars.

The public interest petition was filed last year by advocate Kush Kalra demanding vaccination and rehabilitation for the homeless, beggars and vagabonds who are unable to receive medical facilities or vaccination and cannot observe social distancing or isolation on getting infected.

On July 27, the top court directed Centre and Delhi government to indicate steps for vaccinating the population on the streets.

Last month, the Centre informed the court that nearly 7.7 million first doses were administered to persons without identity documents and over 1.4 million second doses were administered to such people. The court then asked Delhi to also provide vaccination figures for the homeless/beggars.

The PIL was taken up for hearing on Wednesday by a bench headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, which posted the matter to the end of March, after taking the Delhi government’s response on record.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government said, “As on February 27, 31.34 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to 15 years and above population, which includes 45,366 doses to persons without prescribed identity cards.”

The total doses included 17.2 million first doses, 13.6 million second doses and 414,660 precaution doses, the Delhi government said.

It further said, “Delhi is way ahead in ensuring the required coverage in terms of vaccination among larger cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh.”

The petition filed through advocate Mohit Paul originally sought directions to restrain beggars, vagabonds and homeless from begging at traffic junctions, markets and public places in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. This prayer was dropped after the court refused to entertain such a prayer even as it agreed to consider the aspect of their rehabilitation.

According to a survey conducted in February last year by the department of social welfare, Delhi government, around 20,719 beggars were identified in Delhi of whom 24% were children (4,871) aged up to 17 years and 16% were aged more than 60 years.

“The primary objective of the survey was identification of the target group,” the affidavit filed through Delhi standing counsel Chirag M Shroff said, The survey conducted for the Delhi government by the Institute for Human Development found that 70% of the identified beggar population were illiterate, 13% were physically disabled, 11% carried on the work as a hereditary occupation and 11% took up begging due to temporary unemployment.

As for rehabilitation, the Delhi government said it was working towards providing skill training for the homeless/beggars in its shelter homes at designated skill training centres and it is also providing financial assistance to disabled and the elderly.