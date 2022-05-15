At 44.2°C, Delhi sizzles on year’s hottest day yet
New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the city on Saturday as mercury shot to the season’s highest level, touching 44.2 degrees Celsius (°C) at Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, and rising further to 47.2°C at Mungeshpur.
The previous record for the highest maximum temperature this year was 43.5°C at Safdarjung on April 28-30, and in areas within Delhi, Sports Complex recorded 47.1°C on April 30.
At 44.2°C, Saturday is also the hottest May day since 2020 when the temperature touched 45.9°C on May 28.
The maximum temperature at Safdarjung observatory on Saturday was five degrees above normal and nearly two degrees higher than the previous day’s 42.5°C.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.
On Saturday, barring Mayur Vihar (43.4°C), all the other 10 weather stations located in the Capital recorded heatwave to severe heatwave conditions, according to IMD data. The hottest spots after Mungeshpur were Najafgarh (47°C), Sports Complex (46.9°C), Pitampura (46.4°C) and Lodhi Road (46.4°C).
IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that similar weather conditions are likely to prevail on Sunday. “Western disturbance is likely from Monday, so wind speeds will pick up but no rain is expected. Slight relief in terms of mercury from Monday, but we can expect a similar hot day on Sunday,” said Jenamani.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an “orange” alert for Saturday and a “yellow” alert is in place for Sunday, with temperature expected to reach 44-46°C at most stations.
The IMD issues a yellow alert to warn the public of a weather phenomenon in place, and it is upgraded to an orange alert if preventive action is required.
According to IMD’s seven-day weekly forecast, the maximum temperature of 45°C is expected on Sunday with the minimum expected to hover around 27°C.
-
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 281 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,801 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday a total 18.30 million doses were registered.
-
At 46.8°C, city records season’s highest temperature; IMD issues orange alert
Gurugram: Gurugram on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season this year at 46.8 degrees Celsius (C) — eight degrees above normal, as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, saying that the heatwave in the city is likely to continue for the next two days. On April 29 this year, Gurugram recorded the highest maximum temperature in the past 43 years at 45.6C.
-
Ludhiana logs seven fresh Covid cases
Seven more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday, pushing the total tally of infections to 1,09,909. While 1,07,601 of the total number have recovered, as many as 2,280 succumbed to the virus. At present, there are 28 active cases in the district, all of whom are under home isolation. The groom hails from Jalandhar, while the bride is a city resident.
-
VARANASI Traders of Kashi honoured Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, presenting an Angvastram (stole) and a memento to him. Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti President Prem Mishra said that many schemes had been implemented under CM Yogi for the development of Kashi,. The traders submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding that Mandi Tax should be abolished. Yogi assured them of considering the demand, Mishra said.
-
There were no windows... We were choking: Mundka fire survivors recount horror
Shazia Parveen had to attend a “special motivational programme” at her office in west Delhi's Mundka. She escaped with minor injuries. On Saturday, five more people were sent for medical aid, the last whom was discharged by 2pm. Survivors said there were would have been even higher were it not for two cranes that residents pressed into the rescue efforts. Most people were on the second floor attending the motivational speaker's session.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics