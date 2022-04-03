At Delhi ‘mahapanchayat’, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms to fight their existence
Yati Narsinghanand, the controversial head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, sparked yet another row on Sunday with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India, exhorting Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.
Addressing a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat', organised by Preet Singh, founder of the Save India Foundation, at New Delhi's Burari ground, Narsinghanand, “Only in 2029 or in 2034 or in 2039, a Muslim will become the prime minister. Once a Muslim will become the PM, 50 per cent Hindus will convert, 40 per cent will be killed and the remaining 10 per cent will either live in refugee camps or in other countries in the next 20 years."
"This will be the future of the Hindus. If you want to avoid this future, then become a man and take up arms,” Narsinghanand is seen saying in a video of the Mahapanchayat which is being circulated on social media.
HT, however, could not independently check the authenticity of the video.
According to news agency PTI, the Delhi administration had not granted permission for the event. The Save India Foundation is the same group that had earlier held similar controversial events in Haridwar and at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised.
According to reports, around 200 people, including several other Hindu supremacist leaders, had gathered to participate in the Mahapanchayat on Sunday.
Narsinghanand is currently on bail in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case.
The Dasna temple priest was granted bail in the hate speech case on February 7, but remained behind bars for other cases slapped against him, including one under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for making objectionable comments against women and abusing journalists.
Narasinghanand had participated in a three-day religious conclave in Haridwar namely ‘Dharma Sansad’ in December last year wherein he could be heard calling for genocide and usage of arms against Muslims. A video of the event, which was shared widely on social media, triggered a massive outrage.
In an interview in January, the Hindu priest had said that those who believe in the Constitution, the Supreme Court, the politicians, and the Army will “die a dog's death”. After this, Mumbai-based social activist Shachi Nelli wrote to the attorney general of India KK Venugopal to initiate a contempt proceeding against Narasinghanand. Later, the AG responded to Nelli's letter and cleared contempt action against the priest.
Journalists 'manhandled'
A few Delhi-based journalists, who had gone to cover the event, were allegedly manhandled there. Police, however, denied the claim that they were detained.
Sharing a tweet by one of the journalists who alleged that two young Muslim men from the media were assaulted by a Hindu mob at the Mahapanchayat and were also taken into custody, deputy Commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said nobody was detained.
"Some of the reporters, willingly, on their own free will, to evade the crowd which was getting agitated by their presence, sat in PCR Van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to Police Stn for security reasons. No one was detained. Due police protection was provided," she stated in the tweet.
"For spreading misinformation, due necessary action shall be initiated against such persons," she tweeted.
(With inputs from agencies)
SevenHills starts post-Covid wellness programme
Mumbai In the wake of the state government lifting all Covid restrictions, SevenHills Hospital, one of the largest Covid facilities of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has started a post-Covid wellness programme. The officer on special duty at SevenHills Hospital, Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, said that this programme will help know more about post-Covid and long-Covid problems. Dr Kumbhar added that it will also help in the early diagnosis of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, and hypertension.
MNS leader held for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers without permission
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader was taken into police custody for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers without permission at the party office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. “My loudspeakers will be given later. If the MVA government doesn't take action, 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on big loudspeakers in front of mosques,” Bhanushali claimed.
Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
The bodies of two men were fished out from the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam near Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The exact circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated, an official said, adding that drowning seems to be the cause of death. The deceased are in their late 20s. He said the deceased duo might have come to the spot for fishing or swimming.
Uttarakhand hikes honorarium of sanitation workers to ₹500 per day
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the honorarium of sanitation workers in the state has been raised to ₹500 per day, as promised during the campaign for the recent Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Dhami in Champawat's Banbasa said, "In line with our poll promise, we issued an order after forming the government regarding ₹500 per day honorarium for sanitation workers. They will now get ₹500 per day."
Bihar: VIB raids on block supply officer unearth DA worth crores
The vigilance investigation bureau on Saturday conducted raids on block supply officer of Mushari block, Muzaffarpur, Santosh Kumar, bringing to the fore massive wealth and property allegedly amassed by him that included flats in New Delhi, Gurugram and Greater Noida, officials familiar with the matter said. Verification of various documents of his movable and immovable property was underway at his ancestral house.
