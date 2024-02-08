 One killed after part of Gokulpuri metro station collapses in Delhi: Police | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / One killed after part of Gokulpuri metro station collapses in Delhi: Police

One killed after part of Gokulpuri metro station collapses in Delhi: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 08, 2024 01:38 PM IST

A fire official said that fire tenders along with police personnel were at the spot and a few vehicles were stuck under the debris

A 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after a part of Gokulpuri metro station collapsed on Thursday morning, police said.

A fire department official said that a call was received at 11:10am after which six fire tenders were pressed into service. (HT photo sourced)
The deceased Vinod Kumar was a resident of Karawal Nagar. Four other people suffered minor injuries due to the collapse.

Two bikes and two scooters were also damaged, police added.

Confirming the incident, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north east) Joy Tirkey said the slab fell around 10am.

Six workers die after portion of under-construction building collapsed in Ooty

A fire department official said that a call was received at 11:10am after which six fire tenders were pressed into service.

“This was a running metro line and the side slab fell,” the official said.

Two persons were taken out from the debris and taken to GTB Hospital while other two were taken out before the fire services personnel arrived.

The station has been shut for the public, the official added.

