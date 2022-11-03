At Pragati Maidan fair, AAP govt to pitch Delhi pavilion as ‘The city that cares’

The Delhi government’s pavilion at the 41st International Trade Fair being held at Pragati Maidan later this month will showcase Delhi as ‘The City That Cares’. It will feature government initiatives for the welfare of the public - including education, health, infrastructure, electricity, water, transport and tourism. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday reviewed preparations for the International Trade Fair in a meeting with officials. The India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan will begin on November 14 and continue till Nov 27.

“Delhi has initiated a new chapter for the development of India - through its transformative work in education, health, public transport, industry, environment etc. Several new initiatives have been introduced in Delhi, in such a way that the future of the field of technology, education, health, transport etc. is materializing in Delhi today. This time, a glimpse of all these initiatives shall be seen as part of the Delhi Pavilion in the trade fair – as an insight into our nation’s future,” Sisodia said in a statement.

The design of the Delhi Pavilion will be based on the design of e-buses of the Arvind Kejriwal government to underline that the government’s success in adding an expanding fleet of e-buses in public transport. “A glimpse of the rich cultural heritage and history of Delhi shall also be displayed in the design of the stalls present inside the pavilion,” the city government said in a statement.

The Delhi pavilion will also have various selfie points for visitors to have an immersive, memorable experience of the Delhi Pavilion, the government added.