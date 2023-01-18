Attempted cable theft hits train ops on Magenta Line

Metro operations on a section of the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line were affected due to attempted cable theft, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday. Trains between these two stations were run at a restricted speed in order to avoid bunching, leading to delays throughout the day.

“Train services were affected between the Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Kalindi Kunj stations of Magenta Line (both up and down lines) from the start of services due to a case of attempted cable theft on this section in the early hours, which caused damage to the signalling cables,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

The attempted theft came to light when Metro officials detected a signalling problem between these two stations, said Metro officials, adding that they have registered a police complaint and investigation is underway.

“Since undertaking repair work on the affected section during operational hours would have resulted in stopping of all services in that section, it was decided that to avoid hardship to passengers, trains will operate at a restricted speed of 25kmph during the entire day,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC.

Metro operations start on the Magenta Line (Botanical Garden-Janakpur West) from 6am and the last train reaches its destination at midnight. Restoration work will begin post-midnight after the last passenger service, Dayal added.

“Access to the track will be provided to replace the cables damaged during the attempted theft. Replacement of cables is a time taking process that requires full access to the track without any train movement,” Dayal said.

Passengers were kept updated about the delays on social media as well as announcements at the stations and inside the trains.

A large number of commuters heading to work, especially in morning, remained stuck at Metro stations waiting for a train to arrive. Several people also shared images of crowded Magenta Line Metro stations on Wednesday.

Divya Joshi Kumar, a commuter, tweeted, “Usually, it takes only 27 ₹for my journey but today, I had to spent ₹90 for the same route...who is responsible for the delay and extra money spent #magentaline crowd at station is swelling up.”

Another commuter, Rajpreet, tweeted, “This is ridiculous. Boarded magenta line at 8:50 from Hauz Khas and reached botanical at 10:30. Waited around one hour in metro. Such bad service. Missed office commute and office meetings. (sic).”

Another factor behind larger crowds at the Metro stations is increased security checks ahead of Republic Day. DMRC on Tuesday asked commuters to allow for extra time in their commute in the wake of enhanced security and frisking measures.

“Additional time might be needed in view of enhanced security and frisking measures ahead of Republic Day. Please allow for some extra time in your commute. Your cooperation is kindly solicited,” DMRC said.

This is not the first time that Metro services have been impacted due to attempted cable theft. In July 2022, after a suspected cable theft incident between the Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations led to a signalling problem, train operations were hit on the Blue Line from Dwarka towards Noida Electronic City and Vaishali with trains bunching up close to each other as they were being allowed to operate only at a maximum speed of 25kmph.