Aug 15 ahead, Tihar convicts roped in to stitch national flags
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga (a Tricolour in every house) campaign, traders across the country have been scrambling to meet the increase demand for the national flag.
Convicts in Delhi’s Tihar jail are voluntarily stitching at least 3,000 national flags after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, officials aware of the development said.
After the Prime Minister asked citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga (a Tricolour in every house) campaign, traders across the country have been scrambling to meet the increase demand for the national flag.
The prison department, however, did not release the names or profiles of the convicts who are stitching the Tricolour inside the jail.
Jail officials also said that this Independence Day, at least 21 prisoners are set to be released under a “special remission scheme” announced by the ministry of home affairs on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Previously, convicts were only granted remission (reduction in sentence or jail term days counted as added to a prisoner’s record) on Independence Day.
This year, on June 10, the MHA announced that certain categories of prisoners would be given “special remission and released”.
Some of the parameters set by the ministry include women and transgender person convicts aged over 50 who have completed 50% of their sentence; male convicts over the age of 60 who have completed 50% of their sentence; convicts who have completed 2/3rd of their sentence; physically challenged convicts (with 70% disability) who have completed 50% of their sentence. To be sure, these conditions do not apply to convicts involved in terror cases, death row prisoners, rape convicts and specific heinous crimes. “Twenty-one prisoners fit the criteria. They will be released on August 15 after the government’s approval,” said a prison officer.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
