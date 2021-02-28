Average 200 daily new Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid spike in Maharashtra, Kerala

Delhi has managed to keep its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) under control at a time when the pandemic has witnessed a resurgence in India, with the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh flagged as areas of concern. Maharashtra and Kerala, in particular, have been at the centre of the recent upswing in the country’s Covid-19 situation.

The national capital’s new daily cases of the viral disease rose progressively from February 22-26. There were 128 new cases on Monday, followed by 145 on Tuesday. There was a significant rise over the next four days as 200, 220, 256 and 243 daily infections were reported between Feb 23-27. The 256 cases recorded by the city on Friday was its highest single-day spike since 249 infections on January 29. In all, Delhi added 1,192 new Covid-19 cases in the last six days, averaging nearly 200 per day. The capital city’s infection tally currently stands at 639,092.

The number of daily deaths remained below five throughout the last six days. On Feb 22, there was a single fatality while two more were added during each of the next two days. There was no fatality on Feb 25, while one death was recorded on Friday. The three deaths that Delhi registered on Saturday were its highest daily death count for the week thus far, as well as the highest in 15 days. In all, there were nine Covid-19 related fatalities across six days, taking the death toll to 10,909, according to the state health department. This is 1.70% of its total Covid-19 tally.

626,876 patients have recovered from the disease in Delhi thus far, pushing the recovery rate to 98.08%. Active cases, meanwhile, are at 1,307 or 0.20% of the total tally.

Delhi’s situation is in complete contrast to that in Maharashtra, which has witnessed more than 8,000 daily cases for four straight days between Feb 24-27. On Saturday, the western state’s capital city, Mumbai, recorded less than 1,000 new infections for the first time in four days. Kerala, meanwhile, saw its infection tally rise by 3,720 on Saturday.

Maharashtra’s average daily cases this week have been more than 7,000 while the corresponding figure for Kerala is close to 3,600. Delhi has already made it mandatory for passengers coming from the five states to produce negative RT-PCR test report.