Baba ka Dhaba owner apologises to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, says he never called Gaurav 'thief'

In the viral video shared by an Instagram handle named Dil Se Foodie, Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba ka Dhaba can be seen saying ‘chor nahi tha Gaurav Wasan’ (Gaurav Wasan was not a thief).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Gaurav Wasan (centre) with Baba ka Dhaba owners. (Photo: Instagram)

Kanta Prasad, the owner of Baba of Dhaba eatery in Malviya Nagar in Delhi, is once again amid the buzz of social media. In a video shared by blogger Karan Dua on Instagram, Prasad can be seen apologising for the misunderstanding created between him and YouTuber Gaurav Wasan.

In the viral video shared by an Instagram handle named Dil Se Foodie, Prasad can be seen saying ‘chor nahi tha Gaurav Wasan’ (Gaurav Wasan was not a thief).

Also read| Baba returns to dhaba: Rise and fall of the social media sensation

"Woh ladka koi chor nahi tha, na usko humne kabhi chor kahan hai (Gaurav Wasan was not a thief neither did we call him that)," Prasad said while talking to Dua. The video was shot at his old roadside stall as his restaurant recently shut down due to lack of business.

Kanta Prasad shot to fame last year after a YoutTube video by Gaurav Wasan highlighting the miseries of the octagenarian couple during Covid lockdown went viral. Because of the video, he was able to garner funds through donations that poured in for the couple from across the country.

With the donations, he started his own restaurant last year in December, which had to be shut down due to huge financial costs and lack of customers.

"I had shut that new eatery on February 15. The heavy expense of around 1 lakh was involved in running it and we had to pay 36,000 per month to workers working there and the rent of that shop was 35,000 per month. Other expenses included electricity bill, water bill, etc. As compared to the investment, the returns were less so it was necessary to close it because we were incurring losses," ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Also read: Delhi Police books YouTuber accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner

The relationship between Prasad and Wasan, meanwhile, soured after the former accused the latter of fraud and said he was not giving them the entire amount of donation. Wasan had denied the allegations and has repeatedly shown documents regarding the payments, as also said by Dua in the video shared by him.

