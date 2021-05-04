Back to school as Delhi queues up for vaccines

Hand sanitisers, double masks, and a face shield — residents of the national capital pulled out all the stops on Monday as they stepped out of their homes during a lockdown to queue up for a jab of the Covid-19 vaccines at public schools in the city, which have been converted into inoculation centres as part of the state government’s plans for the expanded drive to cover those aged between 18 and 44.

The summer heat, which touched 39.7°C on Monday afternoon, couldn’t play spoilsport, with residents saying they had been waiting for a vaccine since the pandemic broke out. The classrooms, which were abruptly shut because of the virus last year, opened once again on Monday, but this time as war rooms against Covid-19, a civil defence volunteer said.

For instance, at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tughlaqabad, Class 1D became an observation room where those who got the jab waited for 30 minutes, to observe for adverse events.

Class 2D was the attendance room, where one had to show their appointment slip. A few rooms away, two auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), sat on the class teacher’s chair in front of an undusted blackboard with notes from a February 2020 mathematics lesson, were ready to administer the vaccine to beneficiaries.

Schools across the city saw similar scenes on Day 1 of the expanded drive, which was rolled out two days by the Delhi government, owing to a shortage of doses.

As the Capital reels under the fourth wave of the infection, the Delhi government began the mass vaccination programme in 76 schools, which had 301 inoculation centres.

More than 45,000 beneficiaries in this category can get jabs at the 300 centres in a day, according to the government.

Around 9.2 million people are eligible for the jabs in the 18-44 age group.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government has received 450,000 vaccine doses so far for the third phase.

On Monday, 90,803 people of all age groups across the city got a dose of the vaccine.

“We waited for this moment for more than a year. I checked the CoWin website all day on Sunday. I lost all hopes of getting a slot, but one finally opened up around 11.30pm,” said Aditya K, who took the jab at the Tughlaqabad school.

Outside the centres, Delhi Police personnel and civil defence volunteers ensured people kept the required distance.

Some volunteers said it was unclear to many people that walk-in vaccinations weren’t allowed for the 18-44 age group.

A civil defence volunteer posted outside a school in southeast Delhi’s Molarband said, “There were many people who do not use smart phones but came with their Aadhaar cards. It was difficult to explain to them that one has to use the internet and get themselves registered. Many believe it is a walk-in vaccination site. The government must come up with an alternative method for people to get an appointment.”

But it wasn’t smooth sailing everywhere.

Officials at a school in Badarpur said they did not get time to prepare signage that would have helped people. Every school had at least three vaccination points. The centre number is specified on the appointment slip, but these were not displayed in most schools.

A couple had to be pacified at a school in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur, after they were told they were at the wrong centre.

“The address of the centres in the CoWin app is vague. I went to three different schools before coming here,” said Amar Singh, who was waiting outside the girls senior secondary school in Jaitpur.

At several places, the drive began well after 10am, leading to burgeoning crowds. For instances, vaccine vials arrived late at a Delhi government senior secondary school in Jangpura.

The school’s principal, Harish Chand, said 15 teachers, five IT persons, five civil defense volunteers, five ANMs and one doctor were deployed at the vaccination site. “There is also an ambulance outside if anyone reports any adverse event,” he said.

