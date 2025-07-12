Back-to-back tremors shake Delhi-NCR, epicentre again in Jhajjar

For the second day in a row, strong tremors rattled residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday evening after an earthquake measuring 3.7 struck with its epicentre in Jhajjar, Haryana — the same location as Thursday’s 4.4 magnitude quake. MeerutrResidents came out of their houses as an earthquake hit Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas on Thursday. (PTI)

Experts from the National Center for Seismology (NCS) suggested that Friday’s quake could be an aftershock of the previous day’s event. “This is the seismic zone between the Delhi-Haridwar Ridge and the Mahendragarh-Dehradun fault. The fault system is relaxing, and the aftershock falls well within expected behaviour. There is no cause for panic,” said NCS director OP Mishra.

The Friday tremor, which occurred at 7.49pm at a depth of 10km, was felt across large parts of Delhi, Gurugram, and adjoining areas. While no damage was reported, the back-to-back tremors have left residents concerned over the region’s seismic vulnerability.

A senior NCS scientist explained, “This region has seen periodic low to moderate magnitude earthquakes. These are natural releases of accumulated tectonic energy, and the Himalayas are also not far from here. Friday’s tremor aligns with known fault activity and may be classified as an aftershock.”

According to the NCS’s preliminary report on Thursday’s quake, its epicentre was 50km west of New Delhi. “Though magnitude 4.4 is not considered damaging, the shallow depth made it widely felt across NCR,” the report stated. It also highlighted that the quake occurred within seismic Zone IV—indicating a high seismic hazard.

The Bureau of Indian Standards categorises Delhi-NCR in Zone IV, where seismic activity is common but potentially severe.

An examination of historic seismic data in the area revealed that a 4.7 magnitude quake struck just south of Thursday’s epicentre in July 2020. NCS data also shows that from 1993 to 2025, the region recorded 446 quakes within a 50 sq km radius of south Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, with magnitudes ranging from 1.1 to 4.6.

On February 17 this year, another 4.0 magnitude quake with an epicentre near Dhaula Kuan had also jolted the Capital.