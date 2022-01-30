Balmy morning as day temperature climbs past 22°C

The mercury continued its slow climb in the Capital, with the maximum temperature settling at 22.4°C, around the season’s normal and up from 20.6°C recorded the previous day. The minimum, however, dropped a notch to 5.4°C on Saturday -- three degrees below normal -- from the 6.4°C recorded the previous day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that daytime temperatures are likely to remain above 20°C for the next four or five days, rising by 3-5 degrees till February 2 and falling subsequently. The weather office added that the minimum temperature too may gradually rise by 4-6°C till February 3, after which it is expected to fall by 3-4°C.

According to IMD’s weekly forecast, strong surface winds (speed 15-25kmph) are likely over Delhi and its neighbouring states during the next three days.

The IMD has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall over Delhi and adjoining areas from February 2-4 on account of an active western disturbance likely to affect Northwest India.

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said the western disturbance will not last for a long time. “On the night of February 3 or morning of February 4, we might see some drizzle. The western disturbance is moving very quickly and will affect the weather between the night of February 3 and 4,” he said.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Saturday evening with the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6pm reaching 251, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Saturday said that AQI is likely to improve due to gradual increase of maximum as well as minimum temperature, which will enhance mixing layer height and dilution of pollutants.