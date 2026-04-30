Barapulah phase-III flyover to be ready by June end

New Delhi: The long-awaited Barapullah Phase-III flyover will be operational soon, with authorities eying for an inauguration by June 30, officials said, adding that the Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the civil construction of the viaduct.

A view of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road on Wednesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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According to a senior government official, the remaining work includes installation of safety features, lighting, signage and other finishing components.

“The civil work of the viaduct has been completed. We are aiming to open the corridor by June 30. It was a priority project for our government and we got all the permissions sorted within the government’s first year,” PWD minister Parvesh Verma said.

The Barapullah phase-III elevated corridor is a key infrastructure project aimed at improving east-south connectivity in the Capital. Once operational, it will provide around 9-km of signal-free route between Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in south Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and cut travel time to around 15 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} The project, being executed by the PWD, is an extension of the existing Barapullah flyover network which runs over the Barapullah drain, connection Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar. Officials said the corridor will ease congestion at major traffic bottlenecks, including stretches near Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road and the DND Flyway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project, being executed by the PWD, is an extension of the existing Barapullah flyover network which runs over the Barapullah drain, connection Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar. Officials said the corridor will ease congestion at major traffic bottlenecks, including stretches near Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road and the DND Flyway. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Delhi Cabinet had recently approved a revised cost of ₹1,635.03 crore for the project, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Delhi Cabinet had recently approved a revised cost of ₹1,635.03 crore for the project, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The corridor has faced multiple delays since its inception due to issues such as land acquisition, environmental clearances and contractual disputes, pushing back deadlines several times over the past decade. With the civil structure complete, authorities said the project is in its final stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The corridor has faced multiple delays since its inception due to issues such as land acquisition, environmental clearances and contractual disputes, pushing back deadlines several times over the past decade. With the civil structure complete, authorities said the project is in its final stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said that once the Barapullah Phase-III flyover becomes operational, it is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters by providing seamless connectivity. The government has asked the PWD to abide with the deadline to operationalise the flyover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said that once the Barapullah Phase-III flyover becomes operational, it is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters by providing seamless connectivity. The government has asked the PWD to abide with the deadline to operationalise the flyover. {{/usCountry}}

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Barapullah phase-III, approved in 2014, was designed as an extension of the elevated corridor network linking INA to Sarai Kale Khan, also featuring a bridge over the Yamuna.

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