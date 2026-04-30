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Barapulah phase-III flyover to be ready by June end

The Barapullah Phase-III flyover in New Delhi is set to open by June 30, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time for commuters.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:38 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: The long-awaited Barapullah Phase-III flyover will be operational soon, with authorities eying for an inauguration by June 30, officials said, adding that the Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the civil construction of the viaduct.

A view of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road on Wednesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to a senior government official, the remaining work includes installation of safety features, lighting, signage and other finishing components.

“The civil work of the viaduct has been completed. We are aiming to open the corridor by June 30. It was a priority project for our government and we got all the permissions sorted within the government’s first year,” PWD minister Parvesh Verma said.

The Barapullah phase-III elevated corridor is a key infrastructure project aimed at improving east-south connectivity in the Capital. Once operational, it will provide around 9-km of signal-free route between Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in south Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan and cut travel time to around 15 minutes.

Barapullah phase-III, approved in 2014, was designed as an extension of the elevated corridor network linking INA to Sarai Kale Khan, also featuring a bridge over the Yamuna.

 
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