Bedridden for a year, elderly couple hang selves at south Delhi home

An elderly couple, who was bed-ridden for the past year after suffering multiple fractures in a road accident, allegedly killed themselves at their home in south Delhi on Wednesday, police said. The couple, aged 74 and 69, retired as teachers from a university several years ago.

Police said they found two suicide notes in which the couple mentioned that they were fed up with their bedridden life.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey said that on Wednesday around 3.45pm, a woman called the police and informed them that her parents had hanged themselves at their home. A police team reached the house and met the caller, who told them that her parents were bedridden and lived by themselves. The caller lived with her family in a different area in south Delhi. She had hired a caretaker for them

The police said that around 2.30pm, the caretaker went to the couple’s house and rang the doorbell several times but nobody responded. The caretaker panicked and informed the couple’s daughter. She immediately arrived there and broke the door’s lock with the caretaker’s help. They entered the house and found the couple dead, the police said.

“A crime investigation team inspected the place. They found two suicide notes on a table. The bodies were handed over to the family after an autopsy. No foul play was suspected,” said DCP Pandey.