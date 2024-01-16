Best out of waste: New dinosaur park is open in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) first waste-to-art park at Sarai Kale Khan, with a dinosaur theme, opened to the public on Tuesday. A dinosaur installation that serves as a slide. (Hindustan Times)

Dotted with 40 dinosaur replicas made of scrap materials and recreated as large “play sculptures”, rides and play areas, the park attracted several visitors, especially children, on the inaugural day. They enjoyed playing and interacting with the 3-ft to 60-feet tall dinosaur replicas, many of which have parts that move, and some even have sound and light features.

A senior MCD official said that the park, designed to cater to children, is now open for public as the second phase of the original waste-to-wonder park, which also features replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World.

“No additional entry fee will be charged for the dinosaur park section and the users will be able to visit both the parks with two common entry and exit points. The entry fee will remain the same,” the official added.

MCD charges ₹50 per ticket for adults on weekdays and ₹100 on weekend. For children (3 to 12 years), the entry fee is ₹25 on weekdays and ₹50 on weekends. It is free for senior citizens and toddlers (0-3 years). The park remains closed on Mondays and is open from 11am to 11pm on weekends.

The 3.5-acre dinosaur park section is located next to the waste-to-wonder park at Sarai Kale Khan. Of the 40 dinosaur installations, many also serve as slides, jumping nets, climbing ropes, viewing galleries, and similar interactive features.

“The installations have light, sound and interactive elements. This is our first waste-to-art theme park meant to cater to children,” the official said.

On February 9, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena laid the foundation stone for the dinosaur park as the Waste to Wonder Park Phase II at Sarai Kale Khan.

The park features sitting facilities, an amphitheatre, a connecting walkway to all the sculptures, garden huts and a food court for visitors. It cost an estimated ₹13.72 crore in construction and around 300 tonnes of waste has been consumed in its development.