close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Best out of waste: New dinosaur park is open in Delhi

Best out of waste: New dinosaur park is open in Delhi

ByParas Singh
Jan 17, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has opened its first waste-to-art park at Sarai Kale Khan, featuring 40 dinosaur replicas made from scrap materials. The park, which is designed to cater to children, is part of the second phase of the waste-to-wonder park and is free to enter. The park also includes replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World. It cost an estimated INR 13.72 crore ($1.9 million) to build and used around 300 tonnes of waste in its development.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD’s) first waste-to-art park at Sarai Kale Khan, with a dinosaur theme, opened to the public on Tuesday.

A dinosaur installation that serves as a slide. (Hindustan Times)
A dinosaur installation that serves as a slide. (Hindustan Times)

Dotted with 40 dinosaur replicas made of scrap materials and recreated as large “play sculptures”, rides and play areas, the park attracted several visitors, especially children, on the inaugural day. They enjoyed playing and interacting with the 3-ft to 60-feet tall dinosaur replicas, many of which have parts that move, and some even have sound and light features.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A senior MCD official said that the park, designed to cater to children, is now open for public as the second phase of the original waste-to-wonder park, which also features replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World.

“No additional entry fee will be charged for the dinosaur park section and the users will be able to visit both the parks with two common entry and exit points. The entry fee will remain the same,” the official added.

MCD charges 50 per ticket for adults on weekdays and 100 on weekend. For children (3 to 12 years), the entry fee is 25 on weekdays and 50 on weekends. It is free for senior citizens and toddlers (0-3 years). The park remains closed on Mondays and is open from 11am to 11pm on weekends.

The 3.5-acre dinosaur park section is located next to the waste-to-wonder park at Sarai Kale Khan. Of the 40 dinosaur installations, many also serve as slides, jumping nets, climbing ropes, viewing galleries, and similar interactive features.

“The installations have light, sound and interactive elements. This is our first waste-to-art theme park meant to cater to children,” the official said.

On February 9, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena laid the foundation stone for the dinosaur park as the Waste to Wonder Park Phase II at Sarai Kale Khan.

The park features sitting facilities, an amphitheatre, a connecting walkway to all the sculptures, garden huts and a food court for visitors. It cost an estimated 13.72 crore in construction and around 300 tonnes of waste has been consumed in its development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On