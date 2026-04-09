New Delhi, A series of programmes, including a 'Bhim Jyoti Utsav' and a Constitution-themed festival, will be organised in the national capital from April 10 to 14 to mark the 136th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, Delhi minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Thursday.

Bhim Jyoti Utsav, Constitution Fest among events planned in Delhi for Ambedkar Jayanti

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Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Singh said the events would be held at multiple locations across the city, with a major highlight being the 'Bhim Jyoti Utsav' near India Gate, where a special gallery on Ambedkar's life and work will be set up.

The social welfare minister said the gallery will showcase literature and key milestones from Ambedkar's life, allowing visitors to understand his ideas, struggles and contributions.

A range of cultural programmes, including folk performances and theatrical presentations based on Ambedkar's life, will also be organised to take his message to a wider audience, the minister said.

Singh said the platform will bring together saints, social workers and intellectuals from across the country, reflecting the spirit of social harmony and national unity.

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{{^usCountry}} He urged people to participate in large numbers, describing the five-day event as a tribute to Ambedkar's ideals and a means to promote awareness about the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged people to participate in large numbers, describing the five-day event as a tribute to Ambedkar's ideals and a means to promote awareness about the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the minister, the programme series will include floral tributes, exhibitions, awareness campaigns, walkathons, workshops, quiz competitions and art displays aimed at engaging youth and students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the minister, the programme series will include floral tributes, exhibitions, awareness campaigns, walkathons, workshops, quiz competitions and art displays aimed at engaging youth and students. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the 'Constitution Fest' will feature stalls highlighting welfare schemes such as scholarships, pensions, skill development initiatives and support for persons with disabilities. An interactive digital wall depicting a timeline of Ambedkar's life and the making of the Constitution will also be part of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the 'Constitution Fest' will feature stalls highlighting welfare schemes such as scholarships, pensions, skill development initiatives and support for persons with disabilities. An interactive digital wall depicting a timeline of Ambedkar's life and the making of the Constitution will also be part of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The installation of 'Bhim Jyoti', symbolising the light of knowledge, will be another key attraction, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The installation of 'Bhim Jyoti', symbolising the light of knowledge, will be another key attraction, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh said the celebrations will also include participation from institutions under the social welfare department and voluntary organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said the celebrations will also include participation from institutions under the social welfare department and voluntary organisations. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the initiative is intended not only as a commemorative event but also as a campaign to spread awareness about constitutional values, citizens' rights and duties, and the message of social harmony.

The minister added that invitations have been extended widely and described the programme as people-centric, aimed at ensuring participation from all sections of society.

He also said a special gallery featuring information on 299 prominent personalities and key constitutional provisions will be set up to help the younger generation better understand the Constitution.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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