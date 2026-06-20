Big argument, then a collapse: Video surfaces after man dies during scuffle over boarding train in Delhi

A part of the clip is attached below. HT couldn't independently verify the veracity of the clip. (Note: The following visuals can be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised):

This is when a scuffle broke out and Pankaj was severely assaulted. A 52-second clip shows the man being surrounded by passengers and a railway protection force (RPF) constable is seen trying to rescue him pushing the alleged attackers away.

He hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and was trying to board the Yoga Express train on platform number 3 of the Shahdara railway station in Delhi .

The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, was allegedly kicked and punched by fellow passengers.

A man lost his life during an argument in Delhi's Shahdara over who would get to board the train first. A video of the scuffle has since surfaced, showing the man collapsing on the ground after being beaten up.

The man is then seen collapsing on the platform. The alleged attackers subsequently collect their luggage and leave the scene, the clip shows.

Police case filed According to Deputy commissioner of police (railways) B Bharat Reddy, the Old Delhi Railway Station (ODRS) police police station received information about the scuffle.

“Dhama was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder is being registered under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station. Further legal procedure is underway,” said DCP Reddy.

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It is yet to be ascertained who the alleged attackers were.

According to news agency PTI, police said efforts were underway to identify and trace the persons involved in the assault, adding that CCTV footage from the railway station is being examined and eyewitnesses are being questioned as part of the investigation.