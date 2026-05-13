Police file case against guard and woman in Kriti Nagar scuffle

Days after a scuffle broke out between residents and a security guard in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar over alleged assault and killing of a street dog, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have filed cases against the guard and a woman who slapped him. However, on Monday, police said they took cognisance of the video and investigated the matter.

At around 7.40pm on Friday, a resident from Ramesh Nagar in west called the police alleging that a security guard from J block was seen assaulting a street dog with an iron rod. Police said the dog had sustained severe injuries and was being taken to a private veterinary doctor, while several residents took the security guard to the Kirti Nagar police station and assaulted him.

A purported video of the incident, shared on social media, shows a woman slapping and assaulting the security guard in front of a police station. She has been identified as Jasmeet Kaur. A policeman is seen standing behind the spot where the assault was taking place.

Police said the guard did not file a complaint at that time.

However, on Monday, police said they took cognisance of the video and investigated the matter.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “During the enquiry, we found that the dog was taken to a private veterinary doctor and subsequently to Najafgarh for treatment, where the dog died. We found that Kaur –- an animal rights activist –- assaulted the guard in front of the police station.”

The security guard, Vinod Paswan, filed a complaint against the woman on Monday. Police said his medical examination was conducted at Acharya Bhiksu Hospital on Monday.

“After preliminary enquiry, a case under Section 325 (mischief by killing animal) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against Paswan. Against Kaur and other residents involved in the assault, a case under BNS sections 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126 (wrongful restraint) was lodged,” DCP Bhaskar said.

Police said no arrests have been made and probe is being done in both cases.