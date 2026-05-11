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Bihar man's murder in Delhi: Jan Suraaj Party for fair probe, seeks meeting with Samrat Choudhary

Bihar man's murder in Delhi: Jan Suraaj Party for fair probe, seeks meeting with Samrat Choudhary

Published on: May 11, 2026 08:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Patna, The Jan Suraaj Party on Monday sought a meeting with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to discuss the murder of a man from the state in Delhi last month and ensure a fair investigation into the case.

Bihar man's murder in Delhi: Jan Suraaj Party for fair probe, seeks meeting with Samrat Choudhary

The party's state president Manoj Bharti also sought adequate assistance for the victim's family.

The incident occurred in the Jaffarpur Kalan village in the early hours of May 26, when Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishan were standing on a road after attending a birthday celebration.

Delhi Police head constable Neeraj Balhara allegedly opened fire at the two following a heated argument. Kumar died of a gunshot wound, while Krishan sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. The accused, who was not on duty at the time of the firing, was arrested.

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, sought a meeting with the chief minister to discuss the issue.

"Considering the gravity of the issue, and to ensure accelerated action on this front, a 7-member Jan Suraaj Party delegation wants to meet you and discuss the matter. Please provide time for this purpose as soon as possible," the Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, said in a memorandum to the CM.

The memorandum listed institutionalised compensation for Bihar residents living in other states in case of death or serious injury, repatriation of the deceased's body at government expense, a government job for the next of kin, and a dedicated cell in the Chief Minister's Office to handle these matters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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