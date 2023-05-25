Bike-borne men snatch Maldivian student’s mobile phone in Delhi: Police

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a woman while she was inside an auto rickshaw in north Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area, police said on Thursday. (Representative Photo)

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (North), said that according to the woman, a Maldivian resident studying at Delhi’s St Stephen’s College, the snatching incident took place around 10:45am on Tuesday when she was on her way to the college guest house in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj.

The woman has been identified as Hawwa Sinma.

“When the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in reached near Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate, two persons came from behind on a bike and snatched her mobile phone and fled,” the DCP said.’

On the complaint of Sinma, a case of assault and theft has been registered at Kashmere Gate police station and an investigation has been initiated, said the DCP.

