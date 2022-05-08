BJP, AAP trade barbs over misuse of state machinery
A day after the ‘arrest and rescue’ of a youth wing BJP leader involving police forces of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slugged it out on Saturday accusing each other of misusing the state machinery.
The Punjab Police on Friday arrested Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), for promoting enmity, making provocative statements and criminal intimidation. However, when he was being taken to Mohali, the Haryana Police intercepted the Punjab Police convoy near Kurukshetra and handed him over to the Delhi Police which brought the BJP leader back to the Capital.
Senior BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Adesh Gupta and RP Singh protested on Saturday against the arrest outside the Civil Lines residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and BJYM president Tejasvi Surya met Bagga at his residence in Janakpuri on Saturday.
Surya called it an attempt to ‘break India’s federal system’ and Sawant condemned the ‘abuse of power’ by Kejriwal even as the AAP hit back saying the Delhi Police and Haryana Police “went out of line” to prevent Bagga’s arrest by the Punjab Police and criticised the BJP for misusing “state machinery”.
“Yesterday, the country saw how Arvind Kejriwal tried to break the federal system…This is not only an attack on freedom of expression, this is an attack on India’s federal structure,” said Surya.
Sawant tweeted, “Visited @BJYM National Secretary @TajinderBagga and met his family today. I strongly condemn the abuse of power by @ArvindKejriwal, to direct Punjab Police to kidnap Tajinder from his residence in Delhi. The so-called champions of #FoE are now trying to subvert free speech.”
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and senior party leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP was trying to foment trouble and avoid discussion on the real issues. “The BJP wants to push the country into a web of hatred and violence so it can avoid discussion on inflation, unemployment, education, health, water and electricity,” Singh said.
Addressing the protesters near CM’s residence, BJP’s RP Singh demanded that AAP should tender an apology to Bagga over his arrest. “Bagga was not allowed to wear his turban. They manhandled his father. Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann should apologise to the people of the Sikh community for what happened yesterday,” Singh said.
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP has made a joke out of law and order. “The BJP must understand how it has made a joke out of law & order by ordering state police to protect criminals and hooligans; the entire federal system of the country is under threat today.”
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that Bagga tried to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab. “I warn the BJP — if anyone dares to disturb the peace of Punjab, the Punjab Police will not spare them,” she said.
In a statement, BJYM said it protested against the “dictatorial action” in front of AAP offices across the country.
Delhi: Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Vasant Vihar
Two bags, which were allegedly left behind by a foreigner outside a chemist's store at the A block market in Vasant Vihar, sparked panic in the area over fears of a bomb. In a 40-minute operation, police cordoned off the area, evacuated people from nearby shops and placed sand bags around the two bags only to find old clothes and some other belongings inside, officials said.
Report immigrants in your area: Delhi BJP to members
Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party is helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants settle in the city, the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta on Saturday asked the citizens to report such encroachments so that necessary action, including “use of bulldozers”, can be taken. While AAP did not respond to the charge on Saturday, it had earlier accused the saffron party of “illegally settling Bangladeshis and Rohingya across the country”.
20-year-old man beaten to death in Dwarka, another killed in Madangir
A 20-year-old man died days after Krishna was dragged outside his home in Rajapuri near Dwarka's Uttam Nagar allegedly by a group of a dozen people, including minor boys, who reportedly also kicked, punched and assaulted the victim with leather belts and plastic pipes as they dragged him by the hair through the lane. Police said a team reached the spot and found that Krishna had suffered serious injuries.
Former J&K education minister Harsh Dev Singh joins AAP
The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party suffered a jolt on Saturday when its chairperson, former education minister and three-time MLA from Ramnagar Harsh Dev Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi in the presence of party leader Sanjay Singh. Its former MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal had switched to the AAP. Harsh had met AAP leaders on April 7 wherein they discussed the modalities and plans for joining.
SIM card ‘misuse’: J&K probing agency raids 19 locations
In a crackdown against the misuse of SIM cards by militants and their fraudulent sale by telecom vendors, the Jammu and Kashmir state investigation agency on Saturday carried out searches at 19 premises across the Valley, officials said. “The SIA in 11 different FIR cases carried out searches at 19 premises spread all over Kashmir,” the officials said.
