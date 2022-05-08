BJP, AAP trade barbs over misuse of state machinery

A day after the ‘arrest and rescue’ of a youth wing BJP leader involving police forces of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slugged it out on Saturday accusing each other of misusing the state machinery.

The Punjab Police on Friday arrested Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), for promoting enmity, making provocative statements and criminal intimidation. However, when he was being taken to Mohali, the Haryana Police intercepted the Punjab Police convoy near Kurukshetra and handed him over to the Delhi Police which brought the BJP leader back to the Capital.

Senior BJP leaders Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Adesh Gupta and RP Singh protested on Saturday against the arrest outside the Civil Lines residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and BJYM president Tejasvi Surya met Bagga at his residence in Janakpuri on Saturday.

Surya called it an attempt to ‘break India’s federal system’ and Sawant condemned the ‘abuse of power’ by Kejriwal even as the AAP hit back saying the Delhi Police and Haryana Police “went out of line” to prevent Bagga’s arrest by the Punjab Police and criticised the BJP for misusing “state machinery”.

“Yesterday, the country saw how Arvind Kejriwal tried to break the federal system…This is not only an attack on freedom of expression, this is an attack on India’s federal structure,” said Surya.

Sawant tweeted, “Visited @BJYM National Secretary @TajinderBagga and met his family today. I strongly condemn the abuse of power by @ArvindKejriwal, to direct Punjab Police to kidnap Tajinder from his residence in Delhi. The so-called champions of #FoE are now trying to subvert free speech.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and senior party leader Sanjay Singh said the BJP was trying to foment trouble and avoid discussion on the real issues. “The BJP wants to push the country into a web of hatred and violence so it can avoid discussion on inflation, unemployment, education, health, water and electricity,” Singh said.

Addressing the protesters near CM’s residence, BJP’s RP Singh demanded that AAP should tender an apology to Bagga over his arrest. “Bagga was not allowed to wear his turban. They manhandled his father. Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann should apologise to the people of the Sikh community for what happened yesterday,” Singh said.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP has made a joke out of law and order. “The BJP must understand how it has made a joke out of law & order by ordering state police to protect criminals and hooligans; the entire federal system of the country is under threat today.”

AAP MLA Atishi alleged that Bagga tried to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab. “I warn the BJP — if anyone dares to disturb the peace of Punjab, the Punjab Police will not spare them,” she said.

In a statement, BJYM said it protested against the “dictatorial action” in front of AAP offices across the country.