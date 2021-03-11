BJP alleges ‘scam’ in DTC bus procurement process, AAP refutes claim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the state assembly alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s procurement of new buses, a claim that transport minister Kailash Gahlot refuted, saying that the government saved ₹225 crore in the same process.

“In March 2020, the government floated a tender for procurement of 1,000 low floor buses at a cost of ₹875 crore, which included a warranty for three years. But, four months later, it floated a separate tender for ₹3,500 crore only for annual maintenance of these buses. The cost of annual maintenance comes out to be more than the actual cost of the buses,” Rohini BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said in the assembly.

Gupta’s accusation drew a sharp reaction from minister Gahlot who challenged the BJP to stop the government from procuring more buses if it could.

“The decision for two tenders for procurement of buses and comprehensive annual maintenance was taken by the Cabinet in July 2019. In fact, let me tell you that we rather saved ₹225 crore on annual maintenance by bringing down the per kilometre rate from ₹48.50 to ₹45.50 only by negotiating with the manufacturers,” he said.

Gahlot explained that warranty and annual maintenance cost are not the same thing and cannot be used interchangeably.

“The warranty period of the buses did not include 71 things that were covered in the provision for annual maintenance. So, we saved a lot of money. Gupta has a habit of filing complaints every time the Delhi government tries to procure new buses. But the truth is that this government under chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership will continue to buy buses and I challenge the BJP to come and stop us,” he said.