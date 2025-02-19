BJP appoints central observers for Delhi legislative party meet

The parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and party’s national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar as the two central observers for the election of leader of party’s legislative group in Delhi. The legislative party meeting is likely to begin soon after the MLAs gather at the party office possibly between 6:30pm-7pm. (ANI file photo)

The meeting of the BJP MLAs is scheduled to begin at state party headquarters at Pant Marg around 7pm on Wednesday where the 48 newly elected MLAs will pick the new chief minister of Delhi.

An order issued by the BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday states, “Parliamentary board of the BJP has appointed Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP and ex union minister and Om Prakash Dhankar, national secretary, BJP as the central observers for the election of the leader of the legislative party in Delhi state.”

Also Read: BJP lawmakers to meet around 7pm on Wednesday to pick next Delhi chief minister

“The legislative party meeting is likely to begin soon after the MLAs gather at the party office possibly between 6:30pm-7pm where the MLAs feedback will be taken by the central observers. Soon after the meeting the name of the new CM is likely to be announced,” said a senior BJP leader. Soon after the name of the new CM is announced the BJP legislature is likely to travel to Raj Niwas to meet LG VK Saxena where the CM-elect will stake claim to form the next government.

In Delhi, the CM is appointed by the President. The LG will send the claim of the BJP CM-elect to the president for approval, and after the President’s nod, the LG will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new CM and cabinet members.

Along with the CM, the new cabinet will take oath on Thursday noon. BJP leaders have said the new cabinet is likely to have the representation of Jat, Dalit, Purvanchali, Sikh, Uttarakhand migrants, and Baniyas.